How the NFL Draft Impacted Giants, Jets, Bills Super Bowl Odds

The 2023 NFL Draft is completed, signaling the ramp-up to another football season. The picks made last week have already made an impact on the game, shifting some of the 2024 Super Bowl odds.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, and Detroit Lions are among the teams that many experts have given high marks for their draft picks. Will that translate into wins on the gridiron? That remains to be seen.

Giants, Jets opt for defense

Both the New York Giants and New York Jets opted for defense with their first selections. The G-Men picked cornerback Deonte Banks of Maryland at No. 24, and the Jets chose defensive end Will McDonald IV from Iowa State with the 15th pick.

The Giants are +5000 to win Super Bowl 2024, and the Jets are +1400, per BetMGM Sportsbook NY.

Bills +900 to win 2024 Super Bowl

The 25th overall pick stayed in New York, as the Giants shipped it to the Bills. Buffalo picked tight end Dalton Kincaid at that spot.

It’s hard to believe the Buffalo Bills have never hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy as champions of the NFL and Super Bowl winners. But, instead fans have seen the franchise lose four Super Bowls and three more conference title games. But with Josh Allen and one of the best defenses in the NFL, Buffalo is +900 to win the Super Bowl. That means a winning $100 bet on the Bills would pay you $1,000, including your stake.

Eagles Super Bowl odds come down with picks, acquisitions

The Eagles, defending NFC champions, are +700 to win the Super Bowl according to BetMGM. This is down from +750 before the draft.

The Eagles are not resting on their recent success. On draft day, Philly picked two Georgia Bulldogs to play on their defensive side: tackle Jalen Carter and linebacker Nolan Smith, both rated high on the draft board. Later in the fourth round, the Eagles plucked Kalee Ringo, a Georgia defensive back.

But many NFL observers were equally impressed when the Eagles traded for 24-year old third-year running back D’Andre Swift from the Lions. Swift is (surprise, surprise) another former Bulldog. His acquisition boosts the Eagles running game, and might also prompt the team to add a dog collar to their uniform.

The Eagles at +700 are exceeded only by the Kansas City Chiefs (+650) as favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl. The Chiefs have played in three of the last four Super Bowls, and are defending champs. With the 31st and final pick of the first round, the Chiefs selected Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a defensive end from Kansas State.

Updated 2024 Super Bowl odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM mobile sportsbook:

Chiefs: +650

Eagles: +700

Bills: +900

Bengals: +900

49ers: +900

Jets: +1400

Cowboys: +1600

Ravens: +1800

Lions: +2000

Jaguars: +2800

Browns: +3000

Chargers: +3000

Dolphins: +3000

Only five NFL teams are less than 10-to-1 to win Super Bowl LVIII. Just nine teams are at 20-to-1 or better, including the Lions, who won nine games last season and are changing a culture that’s been associated with losing for more than two decades.

