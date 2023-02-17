NY Jets Super Bowl Odds: Who Will be the QB in 2023?

The New York Jets are looking at another offseason of recovering, re-assessing, and rebuilding. They beat the odds in 2022 but failed to make the playoffs for the 12th year in a row. Now that the NFL season is over, though, it’s time to start looking toward the future. We’ve got a breakdown of the NY Jets Super Bowl odds for the 2023-2024 season, plus their outlook as they enter the offseason.

Now is a great time to start making some futures bets on the NFL. Even for the favorites, the odds are in your favor, with better payouts further out from the start of the next season. Odds will shorten and lengthen as teams make off-season moves, go through the draft, etc.

For the Jets, of course, the odds to win the Super Bowl or the AFC aren’t great. But if you’re a fan who wants to put your money where your mouth/hope is, it’s time to check out the Jets’ futures odds.

NY Jets Offseason Odds

It should come as no surprise that the top New York sportsbooks aren’t giving the Jets great odds for next season. While Jets fans should feel hopeful about improvement, the Jets’ chances of snagging a title still feel pretty far off.

The Jets’ odds opened at 30-to-1 to win Super Bowl 58 and 16-to-1 to win the AFC.

NY Jets Super Bowl Odds for the 2023-2024 Season

In the 2022 preseason, the Jets’ odds to win the Super Bowl were 150-to-1. This year, they’ve improved to 30-to-1. So yeah, things are looking a little more hopeful! They’re currently in 10th place, tied with the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions.

Here’s what the odds are saying across NY sportsbooks.

Scroll through the graphic below to see all of the teams’ odds.

NY Jets Odds to Win the AFC

In odds to win the AFC, the Jets are tied for sixth place with the Ravens. The AFC has a dominant top three in the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills. It’s very unlikely a team outside those three can win the title, but the offseason is the time for plot twists.

Get your money in now before those plot twists start.

Scroll through the graphic below to see all of the teams’ odds.

How the Jets Performed Against the Odds This Season

While the Jets failed to make it to the playoffs (again), they did beat the odds in the 2022-2023 season. Their regular-season wins total was set at 5.5 by most sportsbooks before the season began. With their final record of 7-10, they handily hit the Over on that bet.

Overall, the Jets went 8-9 against the spread, covering 47.1% of the time.

What Could Change the Jets’ Odds?

As we’ve said, almost anything can change in the offseason. Draft picks and trades could land them with better starters and a quarterback who makes a big difference.

Reports have the Jets courting QBs Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr. If they fail to get either, they have the draft to consider, too. A top QB would significantly shift the Jets’ futures. The Jets have the 13th pick in the first round and the 44th in the second.

For the Jets, the futures odds to keep an eye on are their odds to make the playoffs. As soon as those futures are out, we say you should bet on it. They have a great supporting cast on offense and one of the best defenses in the league. As long as they make intelligent moves this offseason, the Jets’ future is looking up.

