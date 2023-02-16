Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds: Plenty of Offseason Work to do

With the Super Bowl behind us and the NFL offseason underway, it’s time to start looking ahead. Futures odds are already out for the next NFL season, and now is a great time to put down some money on futures bets. Let’s look at the Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds for the 2023-2024 season, plus their odds to win the AFC.

“Looking ahead” is precisely what Bills Mafia has focused on since the Bills’ Divisional Round loss to the Bengals. The team and the city suffered significant setbacks and adversity this past season, but submitting to defeat isn’t the Buffalo way. And the future is looking pretty bright.

The Bills’ odds are looking strong for the coming season and will likely get shorter. An early offseason wager on the Bills’ odds could lead to a great payout.

Here’s what you need to know now about the Bills’ odds to win Super Bowl 58, their odds to take the AFC, and their overall outlook during the offseason.

Buffalo Bills Offseason Odds

Top New York sportsbooks have the Bills among the favorites for both the AFC Title and the Super Bowl in the 2023-2024 season.

As long as the Bills make intelligent decisions in the offseason and keep their best players, they’ll be strong contenders again in the fall. Now is a great time to put money down on the Bills’ futures odds.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds for the 2023-2024 Season

Since the team’s four consecutive appearances — and subsequent losses — in the Super Bowl in the early 1990s, the team has failed to get into the big game.

That all seemed destined to change in 2019. The coaching staff developed Josh Allen into one of the best quarterbacks in the league and built a team to match. Unfortunately, the Bills still haven’t turned that momentum into a Super Bowl run. The farthest the team has made it through the playoffs in the Josh Allen years is the Conference Championships in 2020, where the Bills lost the title to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen is still a young quarterback, and as long as the Bills can keep him, they should have another strong shot at the title in 2023-2024.

Here’s what the odds are saying across NY sportsbooks.

Scroll through the graphic below to see all of the teams' odds.

Buffalo Bills Odds to Win the AFC

The Bills’ odds to win the AFC next season are even tighter. They opened as second favorites for the AFC title, behind their regular rival and reigning Super Bowl 57 champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

They lost to the Bengals in the Divisional Playoff this year but are favored over Cincinnati in the odds. The top of the AFC is incredibly tight, with three of the league’s biggest superstar quarterbacks — Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow — vying for the top spot.

Here are the Bills’ 2023-2024 odds to win the AFC.

Scroll through the graphic below to see all of the teams' odds.

How the Bills Performed Against the Odds This Season

The Buffalo Bills went 13-3 this past season, with the third-best record in the league. Their record against the spread was lower at 8-9-1, with a cover percentage of 47.1%. By comparison, the New York Giants, who had the best ATS record, covered the spread 73.7% of the time.

Of course, records against the spread don’t help with future betting, and the Giants were barely contenders for the Super Bowl last year, even though they outkicked their odds coverage.

So, what about the Bills’ future odds? How did they perform against those odds this season?

The Bills’ 2022 preseason odds to win the Super Bowl were +600, better than they opened for next season at +900. During the regular season, their odds to win the Super Bowl continued to shorten, reaching +275 in Week 10. Going into the Divisional Round, which they lost, their odds to win the Super Bowl were +375.

What does all this mean? It means that right now is the best time to place a bet on the Bills to win, even if you think it’s a long shot. The odds are probably the highest they’ll be with the best cash return. That’s barring any big surprises or plot twists in the coaching staff, trades, or the draft.

Think the Bills might make it next year? That’s what futures bets are for.

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex