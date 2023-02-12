Top NY Super Bowl Promos: More Than $5,000 Available for Super Bowl 57

We’re just a few days out from the biggest sports betting event of the year, Super Bowl 57. The odds are close to even between the Eagles and Chiefs, and legal wagers are expected to reach $1 billion by the end of the event. Today we’re rounding up the top NY Super Bowl promos to leverage as you bet on Sunday’s big game.

Super Bowl 57 is on Sunday, Feb. 12, with the broadcast on FOX starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Top NY Super Bowl Promos

New York’s top sportsbooks are offering several one-of-a-kind promos leading into the Super Bowl. From FanDuel’s “Kick of Destiny” contest to DraftKings bonus “DK Dollars,” new users in New York can access more than $5,000 in bonuses during the Super Bowl this year.

Here are the top NY Super Bowl promos available to sports bettors in the state right now.

FanDuel NY Promo Code — Claim a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet

FanDuel NY has an increased welcome bonus for new users, plus a shared $10 million jackpot in bet credits for any customer who bets at least $5 on the Super Bowl.

FanDuel has boosted its usual “No Sweat First Bet” bonus of $1,000 all the way up to $3,000 just in time for the Super Bowl. To access the promo, sign up through our exclusive FanDuel Promo Code link and place a first bet of at least $5. If you lose your first bet, FanDuel will reimburse you in the form of bonus bets up to $3,000. You can use those bonus bets, or bet credits, to make more wagers with the sportsbook.

FanDuel’s other Super Bowl promo is Rob Gronkowski’s “Kick of Destiny.” During halftime, Gronk will attempt to kick a field goal on live TV in a FanDuel commercial. If he makes it, anyone who placed a bet (of at least $5) on the Super Bowl through FanDuel will share in the $10 million pot of bonus bets.

Caesars NY Promo Code Claim up to $1,250 on Caesars for your first bet

Caesars NY is offering new users up to $1,250 in bonus bets if they lose their first bet with the sportsbook. Use our exclusive Caesars promo code SHARPBETFULL to access the promo when you sign up.

The Caesars promo works just like FanDuel’s. After you sign up with the promo code, make a bet of at least $5. If you lose that first bet, Caesars will deposit bonus bets into your account equal to the value of the bet you lost. The maximum payout of bonus bets is $1,250.

Caesars also gives new users 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® that can be used in any of their locations or on the Caesars app.

BetRivers NY Promo Code Claim a second-chance bet of up to $100

BetRivers NY offers new users another opportunity to get bonus bets. Use our BetRivers bonus code SHARPRIV to get a “2nd Chance Bet” of up to $100. Sign up via the link and make your first bet of at least $5 on the sportsbook. If you lose that bet, they’ll reimburse you in bet credits up to $100, depending on the value of your first bet. You can use those bet credits to make your next bet on BetRivers.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Claim $1,250 in betting bonuses

DraftKings NY is offering new users an automatic $50 in “DK Dollars,” otherwise known as bet credits. The sportsbook has three promos rolled into one: a $50 bonus bet on deposit, plus a 20% deposit match of up to $1,000, plus its “Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets.” That means that new users can get up to $1,250 total in bonuses.

To qualify, visit the DraftKings Sportsbook website and create an account. Once you make your first deposit of at least $5, DraftKings will automatically deposit $50 in bet credits to your account. They’ll also match your deposit amounts by 20% up to $1,000. After you make your first bet of at least $5, you’ll get $200 more in bonus bets.

Super Bowl Betting Odds

Each of the top NY sportsbooks has dozens of markets on the Super Bowl, including the most traditional bets on the moneyline, point spread, and total, plus parlays, game props, player props, and Super Bowl Specials.

The game odds opened with the Eagles as the narrow favorite and have held very close to even ever since. As long as nothing crazy happens (such as an injury), the odds will likely stay pretty close to the numbers below right up until kickoff.

Here are the odds from FanDuel NY:

Point Spread: Eagles -1.5

Eagles -1.5 Moneyline: Eagles -122 | Chiefs +104

Eagles -122 | Chiefs +104 Total (Over/Under): 50.5 points

The moneyline has fluctuated slightly since the odds opened, and the total has varied slightly as well, within one or two points.

Super Bowl props: Anytime TD scorers | Passing props

Prop Bets for Super Bowl: Eagles vs. Chiefs

Prop bets are a great way to get maximum entertainment during the game. You can bet on game props, player props, and Super Bowl specials like the coin toss or the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach.

Here are a few of our favorite prop bets for the Super Bowl:

DraftKings NY: Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown (-115)

Caesars Sportsbook NY: Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown (+175)

FanDuel NY: Mahomes to get over 1.5 passing TDs (-200)

BetRivers NY: Longest scoring play to be a receiving TD (+245)

