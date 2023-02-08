We are quickly approaching kickoff for Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Although this signals the end of the football season, this is certain to be a great matchup.

With this game being so evenly matched, finding a side to place a wager on can be difficult. Luckily, the Super Bowl betting board is filled with juicy props and plus-value wagers, including the best Chiefs vs. Eagles anytime touchdown scorer bets.

It’s as simple as it sounds, you pick a player that will score a touchdown, place a wager, and if they score, you walk away with a winner and a nice chunk of change.

Score a 2nd chance bet up to $100 with BetRivers NY Bonus Code SHARPRIV

Here, we will give you our three favorite Super Bowl 57 anytime touchdown scorer bets, as well as the first touchdown scorer odds for each of our picks if you are feeling frisky.

To ensure you get the best odds and lines possible, we will give our favorite touchdown scorer bet from three of our top-rated mobile sportsbooks available to New Yorkers. This will also give you the best welcome bonuses to build your bankroll before the Feb. 12 kickoff.

Super Bowl Anytime TD Scorers

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown (-115, DraftKings)

First Touchdown Scorer Odds (+700)

Simply put, Travis Kelce is a postseason touchdown-scoring machine. He has found the end zone in each of the Chiefs’ last five playoff games, catching six of his 15 career playoff touchdowns.

Kelce started his postseason with 14 receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars, and last week against a solid Cincinnati Bengals defense; he hauled in seven passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

While the two defenses the Chiefs have played in the playoffs are solid units, they are far from the talent of Philadelphia’s unit. Luckily, the Eagles’ pass defense is strongest at the corner positions, with James Bradberry and Darius Slay. This should open the field more for Kelce against a defense that is giving up 40 yards on four receptions and six targets per game to tight ends this season.

While those sound like minimal numbers, when Kelce receives at least six targets in his career, he has put up 64 of his 69 career receiving touchdowns, and in the postseason, he has totaled 12 of his 15 career touchdowns when he receives at least six targets.

Kelce is too vital of a weapon in this offense for him not to get his touches, and based on his production this season, this is a solid play.

Claim $1,250 in bonus bets with DraftKings NY Promo Code

Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown (+175, Caesars NY Sportsbook)

First Touchdown Scorer Odds (+850)

Since the start of last season, Goedert has become one of the NFL’s most reliable big-play tight ends. While he only has seven touchdowns in the previous two seasons, Goedert is averaging 13.8 yards per reception, 56.7 receiving yards per game, and 5.4 targets per game, all of which are much higher than his numbers without Jalen Hurts as his quarterback.

He found the end zone against the Giants in the divisional round, and although his numbers are down during the playoffs, the Eagles have won their two postseason games by a combined score of 69-14, meaning Goedert simply was not needed for Philadelphia to succeed.

Well, they will likely need him in the Super Bowl, especially since this offense cannot afford to go stagnant. Luckily, the Chiefs’ defense is ranked as the worst at covering the slot, and they are allowing opposing tight ends to go for 47.58 receiving yards per game on seven targets per game.

If Goedert can find seven targets in the Super Bowl, getting Goedert’s anytime touchdown prop at this number is extra valuable, especially since the Eagles are the third-ranked team in red zone scoring percentage, and they are ranked fourth in third and fourth down conversion percentage, which means they keep drives alive, which gives Goedert more opportunities to find paydirt.

Claim a ‘No Sweat First Bet Offer’ up to $3,000 with FanDuel NY Promo Code.

Boston Scott Anytime Touchdown (+550, FanDuel)

First Touchdown Scorer Odds (+2800)

Despite all the evidence provided before me, you cannot tell me Scott is not the most productive playoff running back. He has scored in three-straight playoff games for the Eagles and four of his last five games overall.

Part of what makes Philadelphia so lethal on offense is its dynamic running game. Scott, Hurts, and Miles Sanders bring a three-headed monster in the backfield that allows the Eagles to rotate their guys and keep fresh legs in the game.

It also helps when you are running behind the best offensive line in football.

This one may be a bit of a long shot, but he is on a touchdown-scoring streak, the Eagles run the ball more than anyone in the NFL, and Kansas City allows 2.5 total touchdowns per game.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke