We’re halfway through the MLB season, and the rivalries are as exciting as ever. The Yankees are making a historic run for most club wins in a season, with the Astros and Dodgers right on their heels. Meanwhile, the Mets are struggling to keep their hold on the NL East against the Atlanta Braves. This weekend, you can make all that MLB action sweeter with a Caesars NY promo code for a risk-free bet.

Claim a $1,500 risk-free bet with Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBET15

The weekend presents some exciting games to bet on before we head into the All-Star Game on Tuesday. We’ve got odds and matchups on the best games this weekend. Bet on any game and use the Caesars NY promo code to keep the wagers going.

How to Claim $1,500 With Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBET15

The Caesars Sportsbook NY promo is for new users and is one of the best sports betting welcome offers. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app and register an account to access the promo. When prompted, enter the Caesars NY promo doc SHARPBET15. Place an initial deposit and get up to a $1,500 risk-free opportunity.

What does that mean? If your first wager loses, you can get up to $1,500 returned as a one-time use bet. You can use that on any bet across the sportsbook. Make your first wager within 30 days after opening an account, and any credit received must be used within 14 days.

Odds to win the World Series: NY Mets | NY Yankees

MLB Games This Weekend

Here are a few of the weekend’s best MLB matchups to watch. Don’t forget to use the promo code if you’re betting, and check out the odds below. You can check out the rest of New York’s sports betting apps, too.

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs

The Mets (56-34) have had a dominant year, though they’ve lost some steam mid-season. In June, the Braves closed a 10.5-game gap and are now just 2.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East. But the Mets stayed strong in their series against the Braves, going 2-1 with Atlanta holding the home advantage. The Cubs (34-55) have one of the worst records in the league, so we anticipate a pretty solid series for New York. Friday’s game has been postponed due to rainy weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

The Phillies (46-43) and Marlins (43-45) are duking it out for standing in the NL East, but both look like the Wild Card race will be their best bet. The Mets and Braves have a firm hold on the division title race in the NL East, but the Phillies vs. Marlins series should be fun to watch since the two teams have similar records. The last time the two teams met up, the Phillies took the lead, winning two of the three games.

LA Dodgers vs. LA Angels

Over on the other coast, it’s the battle of Los Angeles. The series should be fun to watch as fans and players prepare to descend on the city for the All-Star events starting Saturday and going through to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday. The Dodgers (58-30) have a strong advantage in the series with one of the best records in the league after a strong push in July. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games. The Angels (39-51) aren’t doing so hot but still have a shot at the Wild Card race. They’ve lost eight of their last ten games.