New York Sports Betting Bonuses For Rangers’ NHL Playoffs Run

Get ready, hockey fans, it’s time for the NHL playoffs, and New York Rangers fans are jerseying up to support their team.

After defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins in seven games in the first round and defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games in the second round, the Rangers will take on the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Another playoff series means New York sports bettors have more opportunities to get in on the action with these NY sports betting bonuses.

New York Sports Betting Bonuses For NHL Playoffs

Thinking about football season: Betrivers NY Releases College Football Conference Championship Odds

Rangers vs. Lightning Betting Odds

Despite having home-ice advantage, the Rangers are underdogs in the series. It’s a relatively hefty price to pay for Tampa Bay, too.

Here are how the odds shake out at three sportsbooks. These odds will adjust throughout the series.

DraftKings: Tampa Bay -175/New York +150

BetMGM: Tampa Bay -185/New York +150

Caesars: Tampa Bay -175/New York +155

Game 1 is Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The games in this series will be played every other day through Game 6. If a Game 7 is needed, it will be played on June 14.

Previously on NY Sports Day…

Rangers Vs. Penguins Series Preview

The New York Rangers are finally back in the NHL postseason, with a strong regular-season record of 52-24-6 and 110 points.

The last time the Rangers made it to the playoffs was 2020, and they were knocked out in the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Rangers and the Penguins have faced off seven times in the playoffs, starting in 2016. Rangers fans probably still remember the disappointment of losing that series in three games while the Penguins went on to win the first of two back-to-back titles.

The Rangers are coming off a winning streak against the Penguins when they beat Pittsburgh in three games across less than two weeks, but the team is clear that playoffs mean a blank slate.

The Rangers are the favorite to win the series at -125 moneyline odds. The Penguins are priced at +115, and the over/under is 5.5 games.

Neither team is expected to win it all, with the Rangers currently sitting at +1800 and the Penguins at +2000.

Players To Watch

New York is a strong team, with goalie Igor Shesterkin leading the way with a goals-against-average of just over 2.0. He’s a favorite to win the Vezina Trophy this year, and some say he should be considered for the Hart Trophy.

Left wing Chris Kreider is also having a stellar season with a career-high of 52 goals. He scored 28 goals at home, tied for the most in team history.

On the Pittsburgh side, the guy to watch is center Sidney Crosby. Crosby has 31 goals and 53 assists across 69 games, and he was named the team’s MVP for the 10th time.

The results are in: How leading sportsbooks rank after Q1 of New York mobile sports betting

The Rest Of The Eastern Conference

The first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs features eight best-of-7 series, four in the Eastern Conference, and four in the Western Conference.

The Eastern Conference is especially strong this season. All eight teams finished their regular season with more than 100 points for the first time.

Here’s what you need to know about the other series in the East.

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals

The Panthers and Capitals face off starting Tuesday at the Panthers’ home rink.

Florida won the Presidents’ Trophy for the top record in the league, but the trophy winner has only won the Stanley Cup four times since 2000.

However, the Panthers are second to the Colorado Avalanche as betting favorites for the title at odds of 6-1.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Leafs vs. the Lightning kicks off Monday night at 7:30 p.m., as the teams face off on the Maple Leafs’ home ice.

The Lightning are making a play for their third straight Stanley Cup title, but they have stiff competition in the Maple Leafs.

The Leafs’ Auston Matthews is in the lead for MVP, and the team has 10-1 odds to win the title. However, while the Maple Leafs have a high ranking, no Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup in almost 30 years — since the Canadiens won in 1993.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

The Hurricanes face the Bruins on their home ice for the first game Monday at 7 p.m., in the first game of the playoffs.

The Hurricanes are the favorite to win the series and have 10-1 odds to win the Stanley Cup.

AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker