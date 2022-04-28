BetRivers NY Releases College Football Conference Championship Odds

BetRivers Sportsbook has released its futures odds for college football conference champions in 2022. No surprise, BetRivers New York likes Alabama, but BetRivers also seems to be tempting us to bet on the Pac-12 by offering interesting odds. This is yet another one of the many betting markets available from New York sports betting apps.

Would you believe we’re only about three months away from the start of the college football season? Most teams will begin the 2022 season in early September, but “week zero” commences on Aug. 27 when 18 teams will play. With BetRivers New York releasing odds for the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12, it’s not too early to strategize your college football betting.

BetRivers College Football Conference Championship Odds

Southeastern Conference

Either Alabama or Georgia has been in the last eight SEC Championship Games, and they’ve met in that contest three of the last four years. Last season the Dawgs and Tide played a second time in the College Football Playoffs, with Georgia getting revenge against Alabama.

Alabama -152

Georgia +150

Texas A&M +1200

Tennessee +3300

Arkansas +4000

Kentucky +5000

Ole Miss +5000

South Carolina +6600

LSU +6600

Auburn +6600

Mississippi State +6600

Missouri +25,000

Vanderbilt +75,000

Big 12 Conference

There are teams here that make sense for a futures bet on the Big 12, which is now in the final three seasons of hosting the Sooners and Longhorns before both of those schools bolts for the SEC.

Texas Running back Bijan Robinson will be a favorite for the Heisman Trophy and should make the Longhorns the team to beat here, but last season was a messy disappointment. TCU has a talented core of players, but a new head coach, which makes many experts nervous about the Horned Frogs’ prospects. Still, at +1400, it’s hard not to like the Horned Frogs as a longshot here at +1400.

Oklahoma +150

Texas +225

Oklahoma State +700

West Virginia +800

Baylor +1200

Iowa State +1400

TCU +1400

Kansas State +2000

Texas Tech +2800

Kansas +15,000

Big Ten Conference

I guess we know how the oddsmakers feel about Jim Harbaugh. Even with a Big Ten title last season and a berth in the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines don’t have great odds to topple Ohio State again. But not so fast. Don’t sleep on the Badgers, who may be tired of being the bridesmaid. Wisconsin has lost the Big Ten Championship Game four times since 2014. A $50 winning bet on the Badgers would win $700 from BetRivers if you placed it now.

Ohio State +200

Penn State +900

Michigan +1000

Wisconsin +1400

Nebraska +1400

Iowa +1600

Minnesota +1600

Purdue +2500

Michigan State +2500

Indiana +2800

Maryland +8000

Northwestern +10,000

Illinois +15,000

Rutgers +15,000

Pac-12 Conference

Yep, BetRivers New York really wants you to bet on who you think will take the maligned Pac-12 conference’s championship. Utah has three key players returning from their conference title team from a year ago: QB Cameron Rising, RB Tavion Thomas, and TE Brant Kuithe. But…it’s UTAH. Are we really convinced the Utes are a conference juggernaut? Smart money will probably flow toward Oregon, which has won six conference titles since 2009, but the Ducks have a new coach and with it, uncertainty.