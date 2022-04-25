The Nets/Celtics series was rough for Brooklyn fans, but this BetMGM New York Bonus Code will certainly improve their moods. Bet $10 on any NBA postseason game and win $200 if either team hits a 3-pointer.

BetMGM Bonus Code SHARP nets $200 if either team hits a 3-pointer

A lot of sports betting bonuses only payout if your team wins, but you’ve got a much better shot this time. With NBA teams firing away from deep on a regular basis, this bonus code and payout are as close as you get to a sure thing in sports betting.

Details For BetMGM New York Bonus Code SHARP

Here’s how to get your BetMGM New York Bonus.

Sign up for your BetMGM New York sportsbook account on the app or website. Don’t forget to use our exclusive link and input the code SHARP . Follow the instructions to confirm your identity and verify that you’re currently in the state of New York. Complete the quick steps for registration and make your first deposit into your BetMGM account. Put a moneyline wager for $10 on any NBA playoff game through April 30. If either team hits a three-point shot during the game, you’ll win $200 in free bets.

We love this offer because whether or not the Nets win this one, you can win a 20-to-1 return on your bet.

Another can’t-lose offer: DraftKings NY promo code lands $150 in free bets

Brooklyn Nets Swept By Boston Celtics

The Nets opened as series favorites but were quickly overtaken by the Celtics when 98% of the money came in on Boston in the first 24 hours of betting.

That was easily the correct move because the Celtics followed through by sweeping the best-of-7 series with a win in Game 4 on Monday night. It was a disappointing end to a season that began with high hopes for the Nets. With stars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant leading the way, Brooklyn was expected to be in the mix for the NBA championship.

The Nets really never got close to realizing their potential. A mid-season trade that swapped James Harden for Ben Simmons didn’t have the expected impact because Simmons never played for the Nets. There were plenty of other factors, and on Monday night, Irving told reporters it all became too much.

“I think it was just really heavy emotionally this season,” Nets guard Kyrie Irving said after their 116-112 Game 4 loss. “We all felt it. I felt like I was letting the team down at a point where I wasn’t able to play. We were trying to exercise every option for me to play, but I never wanted it to just be about me. And I think it became a distraction at times. And as you see we just had some drastic changes.”

Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire