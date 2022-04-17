It is far from a sure thing that the Brooklyn Nets will advance in the NBA playoffs, but New York sports bettors have far bettor odds when it comes to scoring a big prize themselves. With this DraftKings New York Promo Code, new customers will receive $150 in free bets just for placing a wager on any NBA postseason game.

Claim $150 in free bets with DraftKings New York Promo Code

In some cases, sports betting bonuses are only paid out if your bet wins. It’s different in this instance. All you have to do is place a bet of at least $5 and the $150 bonus is yours no matter what.

DraftKings New York Promo Code Details

This bonus offer is only for new DraftKings customers. To claim it, use our exclusive link and deposit at least $5 into your sportsbook account.

Then, all you have to do is place a wager of at least $5 on the NBA by April 30. You will receive $150 in free bets as soon as you place your NBA wager. You will also receive the winnings from your bet if it wins.

The $150 in free bets will be paid as six free $25 bets. They will be valid for seven days, and the amount of the free wager will not be included in any returns or winnings.

Help us, please: American Gaming Association asks Department of Justice to crack down on illegal gaming sites

Brooklyn Nets Face Boston Celtics In First Round

Following their play-in tournament victory over Cleveland early last week, the Nets clinched the Eastern Conference’s No. 7 seed to set up a first-round series against the No. 2 Boston Celtics.

In the first game on Sunday, the Nets got an inspired effort from Kyrie Irving in the fourth quarter, but a last-second lay-up by Boston’s Jayson Tatum gave the Celtics a 115-114 victory.

The second game is Wednesday in Boston. The Celtics are favored by 3.5 points, and the total is 227.5. The updated odds to win the series have the Celtics at -220. Brooklyn is listed at +180.

Before the playoffs began, there was noteworthy movement on the series price at Caesars Sportsbook New York. At Caesars, the Celtics opened as +115 underdogs to win the series. As of Friday afternoon, the Celtics are -145 with the Nets at +125.

Might get more after all: New state budget creates opportunity for expansion of New York sports betting apps

NBA Playoffs Update

The Nets have been the favorite to win the NBA title virtually all season despite the question marks surrounding Irving and his ability to play in home games due to New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate that has since been eliminated. A mid-season trade in which the Nets got Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden also changed the Eastern Conference landscape.

With the Nets now trailing the Celtics 1-0, DraftKings lists the Nets with the fifth-lowest odds to win the NBA championship at +1000. The reigning NBA champs Milwaukee Bucks are first in the East and second overall at +475.

The Phoenix Suns, who won the Western Conference title last season and ran to the top record in the NBA during the 2021-22 regular season, are the odds-on favorite at +200.