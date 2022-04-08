Ceasars Sportsbook Named New York Mets’ Official Sports Betting Partner

No shade to Yankee Stadium, but New Yorkers know Citi Field has the goods when it comes to stadium perks. And now, New York Mets fans have one more thing to celebrate — a freshly minted partnership with Caesar’s Sportsbook that promises assets, club space, VIP experiences, and more.

In the most concrete part of the multi-year deal, Citi Field is getting a brand new sportsbook lounge — Caesars Sportsbook at the Metro Grille. It is scheduled to open during the 2022 MLB season.

“New York is a key state for us following the successful launch of our Caesars Sportsbook app in January,” CO-President of Caesars Digital Chris Holdren said. “The Mets’ fanbase is one of the most loyal in baseball, and this partnership offers us the chance to treat those passionate fans like Caesars. We look forward to opening our space at Citi Field during an exciting time for the franchise.”

More Details Of The Partnership

The deal also includes access for Caesars to official New York Mets marks and logos, TV-visible in-game signage, and broadcast and digital content across Mets’ properties.”

While the Caesars and Mets partnership doesn’t offer retail sports betting onsite yet, current legislation in New York may eventually bring sports betting kiosks to New York stadiums.

The 13,000-square-foot sportsbook lounge will offer fans a multi-level dining room and plenty of outdoor patio seating. Located on the coveted Excelsior Level, the lounge promises panoramic views above left field.

The lounge joins other NY favorites at Citi Field like David Chang’s fried chicken outpost Fuku, BBQ joint Blue Smoke, Danny Meyer’s El Verano Tacqueria, and of course, Shake Shack.

Another Big Move For Caesars In New York

Since New York mobile sports betting apps launched in January, Caesars NY has become a staple in the NY sports betting market.

It’s the only app in New York that offers rewards with every bet users place, unlocking promos from its extensive portfolio of partnerships and resorts. With this Mets partnership, they’ve added access to official New York Mets perks, and VIP experiences for Caesars Rewards members.

The Mets aren’t the first NY sports team to partner with Caesars. The sportsbook is also a sports betting partner of the Buffalo Bills, as well as Madison Square Garden and the Garden’s two home teams — the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers. (Though not MSG’s WNBA team, the New York Liberty, which has a partnership with FanDuel.)

