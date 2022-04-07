If you’re planning to follow Saturday’s fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung, “The Korean Zombie,” Caesars New York has an incredible promo to make the night that much more exciting. Using Caesars New York promo code SHARPBETCZR, you can get up to $1,100 insurance on your first bet.

Claim your $1,100 bonus with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code SHARPBETCZR

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Preview And Betting Odds

On Saturday, the MMA showcase goes down in the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

For the main event of UFC 273, Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title for the third time. This time he’s matched against fourth-ranked former title contender Chang Sung Jung, better known as The Korean Zombie. Jung’s last title shot was nine years ago at UFC 163 when he lost to Jose Aldo.

Volkanovski’s last win in September against Brian Ortega was considered for Fight of the Year by several MMA commentators.

Volkanovski is a heavy favorite with -750 moneyline odds listed at Caesars New York. If you’re looking to score big bucks with an upset, you can get +525 odds on Jung.

Co-Main Event: Aljamain Sterling Vs. Petr Yan

These two rivals are set to put an old controversy to rest. The two met last for the bantamweight title in March 2021, when Yan landed an illegal knee in the fourth round and was disqualified.

Sterling won the title from Yan at that match, but Yan came back in October to get the interim UFC bantamweight title against Corey Sandhagen.

They face off for a final – and personal – fight this Saturday for the bantamweight title. Yan is the favorite at -450 on Caesars Sportsbook. Sterling is priced at +370.

Photo courtesy of Associated Press/John Locher