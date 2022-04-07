America’s pastime is back! And Friday at Yankee Stadium, two of baseball’s biggest rivals are set to go head to head: the New York Yankees vs. the Boston Red Sox. And the New York sports betting apps are ready.

A Brief Look At The Yankees’ Season Opener Vs. Boston

A one-day weather delay can’t dampen fans’ excitement for this epic season opener, with the Yankees hosting the Red Sox. The rivals will face off Friday, April 8, at 1:05 p.m. ET, with actor Billy Crystal lined up to throw the first pitch. The last time these storied northeast teams met on Opening Day was in 2013, but they’ve only played against each other on Opening Day three times in the past 30 seasons.

Both teams won 92 games in the regular season last year, but the Red Sox bested the Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park and beat the Rays in the AL Division Series. They were finally ousted by the Astros in the AL Championship Series.

Who Are The Starting Pitchers?

Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole takes the mound first, matched up against Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. It’s a rematch of the Oct. 5 American League Wild Card Game that left the Yankees short of advancing to the AL Division Series — and left New York fans hungry for revenge this season.

Eovaldi held the Yankees to just one run in over five innings with 0 walks and eight strikeouts in that game. He has a 1.03 ERA in the past 16 matchups against New York.

Cole was slowed last season by a hamstring injury but put up big numbers. He fanned 243 batters in 181 1/3 innings against 41 walks for a 5.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In 30 starts, he pitched to a 3.23 ERA.

Projected Starting Lineups

Since last season, both teams have made some adjustments and trades and are leading with their strongest starting lineups.

Yankees Projected Lineup

Josh Donaldson, 3B Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH DJ LeMahieu, 2B Joey Gallo, LF Aaron Hicks, CF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Kyle Higashioka, C

