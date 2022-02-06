Super Bowl 56 MVP Odds: Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow Top Odds Boards

Thinking about potential Super Bowl 56 MVP candidates, you naturally look at the quarterbacks. As expected, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow top odds boards ahead of the game.

Big games, though, don’t always play out according to the book — or the odds boards. Living proof of that will be on the field at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. Burrow will hope he doesn’t see Von Miller, the Rams linebacker wearing No. 40, in his face all that often.

Miller’s accolades include being named the MVP of Super Bowl 50, at the end of the 2015 season. Miller was with the Denver Broncos when they beat the Carolina Panthers. Winning quarterback Peyton Manning threw for 141 yards, didn’t throw a touchdown, and was intercepted once.

Broncos running back C.J. Anderson rushed for 90 yards and a score, but wasn’t spectacular, either. That opened the door for Miller, who had six tackles and was credited with 2.5 sacks of Cam Newton.

So it won’t be shocking if Rams defensive end Aaron Donald or Miller wins the MVP Award. MVP. Here’s how the betting market views the MVP odds.

Super Bowl 56 MVP Odds

Sportsbook FanDuel BetMGM DraftKings BetRivers PointsBet Matthew Stafford +115 +135 +100 +130 +125 Joe Burrow +230 +225 +225 +225 +220 Cooper Kupp +550 +600 +600 +600 +450 Aaron Donald +1600 +1200 +1600 +1600 +1600 Ja'Marr Chase +2200 +1600 +1800 +1500 +1800 Odell Beckham Jr. +2500 +2500 +2800 +2500 +3500 Cam Akers +3000 +2000 +3500 +2500 +4000 Tee Higgins +4000 +5000 +4500 +3300 +4000 Joe Mixon +4000 +2500 +4500 +2500 +5000 Von Miller +4000 +5000 +4500 +3000 +3300 Sony Michel +7500 +6600 +8000 +6600 +10000

Non-Quarterbacks Look To Steal MVP Award

Here’s a look at a few players that might come away with the MVP Award if Stafford and Burrow aren’t at their best in Super Bowl 56.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has had an outstanding season, leading the NFL in receptions, touchdown catches, and receiving yards. If he can put together a big night against the Bengals, he might just cap the year off with a Super Bowl MVP Award. Racking up a lot of YAC (yards after catch) will be the key for Kupp.

Rams DE Aaron Donald

A number of his Rams teammates have talked about how important it was to get Donald back to the Super Bowl. Donald recorded 12.5 sacks in his eighth NFL season, and teammates know he might not have too many more chances to win it all. If Donald makes life miserable for Burrow, he might be celebrating with two trophies after the game.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase has helped ignite Cincinnati’s offense and he’d truly cap his rookie season in style by winning the MVP. Kupp is the focal point when thinking about a non-quarterback winning the award, but don’t overlook Chase. If the Bengals win their first Super Bowl, Chase will likely play a big part in it.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon

If you’re looking for a big payout, consider the odds on Bengals running back Joe Mixon. The Rams are expected to pressure Burrow all night, and the Bengals will likely try to counter by running early and often. Mixon is fully capable of ripping off a few long runs, and if he turns one or two of them into touchdowns, he could be the first running back to win the award since Terrell Davis in Super Bowl 32.