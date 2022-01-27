Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire

Want to rep James Harden, Kevin Durant, or Kyrie Irving the next time you’re watching the Brooklyn Nets in action? Or maybe you prefer Julius Randle or one of his teammates on the New York Knicks? No matter your favorite player, you can earn a free NBA jersey if you bet $100 on the NBA with Caesars New York.



The best news is that this Caesars New York promo is open to anyone wagering with Caesars, so existing sports betting customers are not missing out on a unique offer.

Caesars New York Promo — Use code SHARPETCZR

The first thing you must do is opt-in to the promotion. Then you need to place at least $100 in real money wagers on NBA games during the promotion period, which ends on Feb. 7.



If you meet all of the requirements, Caesars will send you a $150 gift card for the NBA Store to be used on any NBA jersey of your choosing. So, if you’re a Joel Embiid fan, or a fan of LeBron James, living in New York, you don’t have to pick a jersey of a player on the Knicks or Nets.



If you’ve yet to register for an account with Caesars, there’s more good news. As a first-time bettor, Caesars will match your first deposit up to $1,500 when you deposit at least $50. Use code: SHARPBETCZR.

Also Read: BetMGM New York Bonus Code — Bet $10 on the Knicks, Get $200 win or lose

Terms & Conditions

It’s always important to understand the terms and conditions of any promo or bonus offer. Here are the details for this one:

The promotion is open to all Caesars Rewards members who remain in good standing through the end of the promotion period at 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 7, 2022.

You must opt-in, complete the enrollment form, and have settled your $100 in real money wagers on NBA games during the promotion period to be eligible.

After your wagers have settled, the offer will be emailed to your registered email address within seven days after the qualifying wager has settled.

Your qualifying $100 bet must have minimum odds of -200.

Super Boosts, Profit Boost Token, Free Bets, and CashOut wagers are not eligible wagers for this promotion.

Parlays, Odds Boost Markets, Round Robins, and Teasers qualify for this promotion if they meet the minimum odds of -200 and include a Qualifying Market.

Also Read: Updated Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Championship Sunday

Top-Selling NBA Jerseys

The NBA announced its top-selling jerseys and the top teams in merchandise sales on Jan. 21.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Damian Lilliard, Portland Trail Blazers

Top NBA Teams By Merchandise Sales