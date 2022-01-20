Are you new to legal sports betting in New York? Not sure the best way to begin, but know you want your first wager to be a winner? Well, BetMGM New York has an NBA promo offer that can’t lose.

If you register for a new account with BetMGM using our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SHARP, all you need to do is bet $10 on any New York Knicks moneyline to get $200 in free bets. You get the $200 in free bets no matter the outcome of the game.

If the Knicks win, you get $200 in free bets. If they lose, you still get $200 in free bets.

BetMGM New York Promo Details 2022

The promo, which is good through the end of the NBA season, is paid in four $50 free bets credited to your account.

One caveat is that new BetMGM registrants are also eligible for an initial risk-free bet of up to $1,000. But you can’t claim both the risk-free bet of up to $1,000 and the promo for betting on the Knicks.

The key is to pick which offer best suits your plans. If you’re looking to make a small wager to get started with BetMGM, maybe betting $10 on the Knicks is the way to go. But if you want to make a large wager on an NFL playoff game, a risk-free bet up to $1,000 is certainly an offer that’s hard to ignore.

Can the NY Knicks Turn Their Season Around?

The Knicks returned to the NBA Playoffs last season to break a seven-year playoff drought. Expectations were naturally high entering this year. After all, when aren’t big things expected of teams in New York?

So far, though, the Knicks have done more to frustrate their fans than give them hope for a strong postseason run this spring.

The Knicks carry a 22-23 record into Thursday night’s game against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. Sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, they’re one spot outside of the play-in competition that determines the final playoff teams.

Why are the Knicks struggling? It may be, as one Eastern Conference executive told ESPN, “[The Knicks] are a classic example of what happens when you go from the hunter to the hunted.”

The good news for sports bettors, however, is this BetMGM New York bonus does not require the Knicks to win. Upcoming opportunities to bet on the Knicks, including Jan. 20 vs. New Orleans, Jan. 23 vs. the LA Clippers, and Jan. 24 vs. Cleveland.