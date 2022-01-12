How To Make The Most Of New York Online Sports Betting

David Hahn/Icon Sportswire

It has been a long-time in the making, but it has finally happened. Online sports betting has gone live in New York. If you have always wanted to get in on the action — now you can. Before you get started, however, it may be worth it to take the time to answer one question.

How can you make the most out of New York online sports betting?

You first need to decide what you want from online sports betting. Are you just looking to make watching the game a little more compelling, or do you want to make some money? Are you going to be a casual bettor, a serious one, or somewhere in between?

Once you know what you want, it becomes easier to figure out how to make the most of your experience.

New York Sports Betting Bonus Offers

To get the most out of online sports betting, you need to take advantage of the sign-up bonuses sportsbooks offer. Sportsbooks offer them to entice bettors into signing up with them. When they launch in new states, sportsbooks tend to enhance the bonuses they offer. They have certainly done so in the early days of New York online sports betting.

If you are a casual bettor planning on only signing up with one sportsbook, you will want to sign up with the one that gives you the most for your money. For example, if you are not looking to commit a lot of money right off the bat, you may like the $250 first deposit match that BetRivers offers.

But, if you are ready to commit a more significant amount of money right away, then you will be more interested in the Caesars deposit match offer, the DraftKings deposit match offer, or the risk-free bet at FanDuel.

There is nothing quite like playing with house money, so you might as well get as much of it as you can.

New York Sports Betting Apps

However, there is more to making the most of your experience than just picking the sportsbook with the best sign-up bonus. You will want the sportsbook with the best app, the most competitive odds, a variety of markets and depth to each, a good selection of banking methods, etc.

You need to know what the sportsbook you are betting with offers. Now, you can find out by doing hours of in-depth research or you can spend a lot less time reading our reviews of all the sports betting apps operating in New York.

As of now, the live sports betting apps in New York are DraftKings, Caesars, FanDuel, and BetRivers.

Shop For The Best Lines

Last but certainly not least, line shop.

Line shopping refers to the practice of seeing which sportsbook has the best odds for the market you want to bet on. The best odds will be those that give you a higher payout and/or make it easier for you to win.

Why take the Packers to win the Super Bowl at +350 when you take them at +400 and win more money? Why take the Raiders to beat the Bengals at +6 when you can get them at +6.5? Every bettor wants to win and wants to win more so make sure to line shop and find the best odds.

However, do not start downloading every app and opening accounts at every sportsbook in the state if you do line shop. Open accounts as you need them. That way, you will have more time to meet the sign-up bonus requirements.