Caesars Sportsbook New York Promo: What Bonus to Expect?

A new era in sports betting is here for New York.

On Saturday morning, January 8, Caesars Sportsbook will be available online in the state of New York as part of that state’s mobile betting debut. The sportsbook will be open for business at 9 AM.

In every state where Caesars Sportsbook app has debuted, they’ve offered a fantastic first bet match, and New York will likely be no different.

What will Caesars offer bettors in New York? Sports fans eager to place bets on the Giants, Nets, Knicks, Jets, Rangers, Islanders, and their other favorite teams or sporting events want to know. The bar has been set high by DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook who are both offering $100 free bets as their New York sports betting promos.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code Offer 2022

We’re waiting for details on Caesars Sportsbook New York launch offer. On Saturday morning we’ll reveal it here.

What has Caesars Sportsbook Offered in Newly Launched Sportsbook States?

In their most recent sports betting launches, Caesars Sportsbook had not one, not two, but three offers. Users in Arizona and Louisiana for example, received $100 in free bets upon registration, as well as a hefty match-free bet ($1,001 in Louisiana), as well as an offer for a free NBA jersey.

Current Caesars Sportsbook Offer: Free Bet up to $1,001 – Win or Lose!

Caesars will match your first real money wager with a Free Bet up to $1,001, whether you win or lose. How’s that for a great offer?

Details:

Minimum odds -200 (For example: -250 odds would not qualify; -110 does qualify)

Bet must settle to earn your Free Bet from Caesars Sportsbook NY

Users have 30 days to use their Free Bet

Bet $100 on an NBA Game, Get an NBA Jersey

Place at least $100 in real money wagers on any NBA game and you’ll receive a $150 NBA store gift card to purchase an NBA jersey of your choice.

This offer is available only to those sports bettors in qualifying states (NY included)

How Do I Get the Caesars New York Promo Code Offer?