Now that mobile sports betting has launched in New York, basketball fans in the Empire State are probably eager to put some money down on the Brooklyn Nets to win the NBA Championship this season — and they should be.

Yes, they could take a trip to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Connecticut if they want to get in on the action, but now that mobile betting has launched, fans do not need to take such a trip. All they need is a reliable internet connection and a mobile device to download a sports betting app onto.

Brooklyn Nets NBA Championship Odds

Despite failing to make the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Nets opened as the favorite to win it all in 2022. Even though they have not had Kyrie Irving available for most of the regular season, they still have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and remain the favorite to win the title.

SPORTSBOOK NBA CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS DraftKings +245 Caesars +260 FanDuel +260 BetRivers +260

Their odds took a slight uptick when they had to start the season without the services of Irving due to his vaccination status. Despite being down one-third of their Big Three, the Nets have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference (25-14) behind the Chicago Bulls (26-11).

After a recent coronavirus outbreak decimated the roster and put a heavy burden on Kevin Durant and James Harden, the team had a change of heart. Irving still cannot play in New York or other cities with vaccine mandates, but the team has decided to have him play the road games he is allowed to play in.

Irving made his season debut against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Jan. 6, scoring 22 points in 32 minutes. The Nets won, 129-121.

However, since he will be available in less than half of Brooklyn’s remaining games, it remains to be seen how Irving will impact Brooklyn’s NBA Championship odds.

Where To Bet On The Nets In New York

Nine mobile sports betting providers received approval from the New York State Gaming Commission in December: DraftKings, Caesars, FanDuel, BetRivers, BetMGM, PointsBet, Resorts World Bet, WynnBET, and Bally Bet. Four of them launched their mobile apps on Jan. 8.

Those four sportsbooks are:

It is easy to download the app you want (or all four). All you need to do is go to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and search for the name of the app you want. When you find it, download it to your device, register for a new account, and make your first deposit.

Do not forget to enter the promo code (if one is needed) so you can take advantage of the welcome offers and sign-up bonuses.

You can still travel to one of New York’s retail sports betting locations to place a bet on the Nets if you want. Now that mobile sports betting has launched, that is no longer the only option. With one of the legal, licensed sports betting apps and a sufficient internet connection, you can place a bet from anywhere inside the state.