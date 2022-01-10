How To Get Started With New York Sports Betting Sites

Depending on your perspective, Christmas 2021 has either arrived two weeks late, or Christmas 2022 is getting a head start that even the hardiest of early shoppers will consider impressive. No matter the case, mobile sports betting launched in New York Saturday at 9 a.m. ET. Here are our top expert tips on how to get started with New York sports betting online.

The lengthy legislative process has ended for four sportsbooks, with five more waiting in the wings to launch online sports wagering in New York. If you already have registered for your account, good luck and happy wagering.

If you haven’t yet registered, here’s what you need to know.

Also read: Round up of the top NY Sports Betting Bonus Offers

Launch Status Of Nine NY Sportsbooks

Four sportsbooks went live in New York on Saturday. Five more will follow as soon as they meet the statutory and regulatory requirements of the New York State Gaming Commission. They’ll launch on a rolling basis as approval is granted.

NY Sports Betting Sites To Download Now

These are the sportsbooks that launched today in New York.

NY Betting Apps To Download Soon

These five sportsbooks have received conditional licenses from the New York State Gaming Commission. While no definitive time frame has been offered, look for these platforms to go live in the near future, so downloading them now will pay off later.

Bally Bet

BetMGM

PointsBet

Resorts World

WynnBet

New York Sportsbook Bonus Offers

As sites go live, they’ll be promoting their bonus offers that are available upon registering for an account for the first time. If you already have an account with a specific platform that you’ve used in another state, there will always be promotions available tied to specific wagers, so existing customers won’t be left out.

Here’s a look at the offers for new users presented by sportsbooks that are now live.

DraftKings New York Claim $50 free bet with $5 deposit

Free Bet: New players can deposit $5 to earn a free $50 bet.

Deposit Match Bonus: 20% of the initial deposit, not to exceed $1,000.

Land-Based Casino Partner: Del Lago Resort & Casino

Caesars New York Promo Code: Use promo code SHARPNEW

Two Free Bets: Get a $300 free bet upon registration and get another free bet equal to your initial deposit up to $3,000.

Land-Based Casino Partner: Turning Stone Casino

FanDuel New York Claim Up To $1,000 refunded betting credits

Risk-Free Bet: Up to $1,000 refunded in betting credits

Land-Based Casino Partner: Tioga Downs Casino

New York Sports Betting Options

What are the betting options at each sportsbook? The main offerings are the same in terms of the events you can bet on and types of bets you can make such as point spreads, totals, and moneylines; but there may be differences in the prop bets offered between platforms.

It’s rare for every platform to offer identical odds, so it’s smart to do some comparison shopping. By looking around, you stand the best chance of maximizing your payoff if your pick is a winner.

For instance, here are the odds for the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl:

Caesars +800

DraftKings +750

FanDuel +750

BetRivers +800

Your Game Has Ended, Now What?

If your bet didn’t cash, it’s time to ponder what will make your next wager a winning one. Make sure to bet within your means to ensure you’re enjoying the experience.

If you did win, you can use your winnings to place more bets, or you can cash out and enjoy your winnings. Every website offers multiple ways to cash out, so just pick the one that’s the most convenient.