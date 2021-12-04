Giants Vs. Dolphins Betting Odds And Analysis

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is injured and will snap a streak of 13 consecutive starts this weekend. Mike Glennon is expected to replace Jones and will start Sunday versus the surging Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Here we go again with questions about Jones, who is suffering from another injury and overall inconsistent play, being able to surpass the tenure of Eli Manning.

The Giants opened this week as a 2.5-point underdog, but the line moved all the way to -6 when news of Jones’ absence came out. Here is a look at all the noteworthy odds for Sunday’s game.

Giants Vs. Dolphins Betting Odds

Sportsbook Point spread Moneyline Total DraftKings Giants +6 (-105)

Dolphins -6 (-115) Giants +210

Dolphins -260 Over 39.5 (-110)

Under 39.5 (-110) BetMGM Giants +6 (-110)

Dolphins -6 (-110) Giants +200

Dolphins -250 Over 39 (-110)

Under 39 (-110) Caesars Giants +6 (-105)

Dolphins -6 (-115) Giants +220

Dolphins -270 Over 39.5 (-110)

Under 39.5 (-110) FanDuel Giants +6.5 (-114)

Dolphins -6.5 (-106) Giants +215

Dolphins -260 Over 39.5 (-110)

Under 39.5 (-110)

Giants Clinging To Faint Playoff Hopes Again

Jones, according to coach Joe Judge, will be on the sidelines with a neck injury as the Giants (4-7) look to win consecutive games after beating the Eagles 13-7 last week at home. The Giants’ remaining four games include another meeting with the Eagles and one with division-leading Dallas. It’s not impossible but very improbable for the Giants to avoid their fifth-straight losing season.

The Giants will find it difficult to replicate their 5-3 over their final eight games last season. Then in his first year, Judge led the team on a suspenseful run for a possible playoff spot. Though this year, the Giants defense and offense have been inconsistent and you never know what to expect.

If the Giants win and those ahead of them in the division lose, a wild card position is not out of the question.

Giants Turn To Mike Glennon

Glennon went 0-5 as a starter for the Jaguars in 2020. In Week 5 this season against the Cowboys when Jones left the game with a concussion, he completed 16-of-25 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Without Jones, the Giants’ ability to run the ball often is a concern. Though they are 26th in the league in scoring. Twice In their last seven games, the Giants have scored more than 20 points.

“We have a lot of confidence in Mike (Glennon),” Judge said. “We expect him to run the offense. Mike is a smart guy, put in a lot of hours this week. He’s operated through practices and done a lot of good things. This is who we are and have an identity.”

Dolphins’ Defense Highlights Winning Streak

The Dolphins are trying to do something three other NFL teams have done — winning five in a row after starting the season 1-7. They won their fourth straight game last week, 33-10 over Carolina. Their defense is ranked 28th against the pass and 23rd overall.

The defense last week had an impact on the Panthers, holding them below 200 yards and forcing three turnovers in a 33-0 rout. The performance included Miami intercepting Cam Newton twice and blocking a punt that was returned for a TD.

Miami has 10 takeaways during its winning streak and has the advantage against a Giants offense that is susceptible to turning the ball over, especially now that Glennon is leading the way. The Miami offense has also found chemistry attributed to QB Tua Tagovailoa, who had 230 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in the win over Carolina.

The Dolphins have covered the spread in all four games during their winning streak.

Other Factors

The Giants expect DB Logan Ryan to return after missing two games due to testing positive for COVID-19 and provide a boost to their defense. The Giants have covered the point spread in three of their last four games. They have allowed 29 points per game away from home and are 1-4 overall in road games. The Giants are one of five teams not to miss an extra point this season.

Injury Report

For the Dolphins, RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), and CB Trill Williams (hamstring) are doubtful.

For the Giants, QB Daniel Jones (neck), CB Adoree Jackson (quad), LB Trent Harris (ankle), TE Kaden Smith (knee) are out. WR Kadarius Toney (oblique) and WR Sterling Shepard (quad) are doubtful.

Final Score Prediction

Dolphins 24, Giants 17