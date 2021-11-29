5 Tips For Betting On The NY Giants And NY Jets

Early in 2022, the state of New York will launch statewide legal sports betting, which should increase interest in wagering on all sports. Professional football is the most popular sport by far for gamblers, and this primer can help you understand how to bet on the New York Giants and how to bet on the New York Jets, or any NFL team.

There are many ways to wager on any NFL contest:

Moneyline (outright winner)

Point Spread (final score margin)

Points Total (also known as the Over/Under)

For example, if the Jets are favored by -210 on the moneyline, you would have to place $210 on them to win $100.

The point spread in football is critical because it can vary widely based on the matchup, field conditions, and injuries. For example, if the Giants are underdogs at +5.5, that means they can lose by up to 5 points and you will still win if you bet on them.

Totals are determined by the quality of the offensive and defensive units and the battle between each unit on the respective teams. Bad weather will typically lower the over/under for a game. If the Giants and Jets are facing each other with an O/U of 52.5, that means you can win if you bet that the teams combine for either over or under that number.

Here are five more tips for betting on the Giants and the Jets.:

Follow Betting Trends For Teams You Plan To Wager On

If you’re serious about betting on the Giants or Jets often, you must educate yourself. Read news articles and subscribe to email newsletters from sportswriters. Acquire as much information as you can, and make sure to consult multiple sources, so you have the entire picture.

Pay Close Attention To The Schedule

Novice gamblers often make the simple mistake of not analyzing a team’s schedule. Not all NFL games are made equal, because of several factors caused by the league and the schedule-making. For example, watch these factors:

When does your team have its bye week? Extra time to plan can greatly increase preparation and performance against the next opponent.

What are the field and crowd like for a specific game? Does your favorite team’s next opponent have a large home-field advantage?

Does your team have a short week because it played its last game on Monday instead of Sunday? Does it have a long week because it had a Thursday game? What about nighttime or daytime starts?

How many road games has your team played recently, and how much travel (in miles) has it made?

Are there any schedule changes, life adjustments for start times to accommodate other events or TV broadcasts that could impact your team’s readiness?

When does your team have the toughest and weakest parts of the schedule? Are there chances for “trap games” because your favorite team may have a letdown because it just played a huge rivalry game?

Watch NFL Injury Reports

You may not have time to scour the injury reports every day, but you should read news articles or subscribe to sports websites or email lists that provide injury updates for the teams you like to bet on. The Giants and Jets have beat reporters who cover the team year-round, and you can find them and follow them on social media to be updated on the latest roster news and injuries.

Examine Player Props

You can spice up your betting by laying money down on players and their performances. These are called “player props,” and there is a multitude of options from any sportsbook. You can bet on how many yards a player will gain on the ground or through the air, how many TDs they will score, whether they will reach milestones like 100 yards, and so on.

Don’t concentrate on the moneyline and team matchups. Dive into player props, especially if you see something in a player that you think no one else notices. Is that Jets receiver due for a big receiving day? Is the Giants’ special teams unit going to finally return a punt for a touchdown this Sunday? You can bet on these events and more.

Wager On Team Futures

Why wait until the first game of the season to place your first bet? With team futures bets, you can place a wager on the Giants, Jets, or any NFL team even during the preseason. Consult a sportsbook to find the team futures betting, and make your choice.

Popular team futures include winning the Super Bowl, making the playoffs, winning the division, and even the number of games won during the regular season.