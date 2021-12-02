Updated Super Bowl LVI Betting Odds And Analysis

The Super Bowl is nearly three months away and based on results throughout the NFL, it is virtually impossible to have a great feeling about which team will lift the Lombardi Trophy.

The evidence is shown throughout the odds for winning the Super Bowl listed by various sportsbooks. With as many as nine teams listed with odds between 5-to-1 and 12-to-1, the parity is unmistakable.

The great news for New York sports bettors is that they should be able to place futures bets for Super Bowl LVI from the comfort of their own homes in the weeks leading up to the game in Los Angeles, Calif.

The regulatory process for mobile sports wagering in New York is complete, and a statewide launch is expected early in 2022.

That’s the fun part. The hard part is determining where to place your money. Let’s take a look at the betting odds and analyze the possibilities.

Super Bowl LVI Betting Odds

NFL Team DraftKings BetMGM Caesars BetRivers FanDuel Tampa Bay Buccaneers +500 +500 +525 +525 +550 Kansas City Chiefs +700 +700 +700 +700 +700 Green Bay Packers +750 +700 +750 +750 +750 Buffalo Bills +750 +800 +800 +800 +800 Arizona Cardinals +800 +850 +900 +800 +800 New England Patriots +1000 +1000 +1100 +1000 +1100 Dallas Cowboys +1000 +1300 +1300 +1300 +1200 Baltimore Ravens +1200 +1100 +1100 +1100 +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1200 +1100 +1200 +1300 +1200

Recent Champions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The reigning champs were flying high with a 6-1 record before dropping consecutive games to the Saints and to the Washington Football Team. The Buccaneers (8-3) have bounced back nicely since then, leaving no doubt in a win over the Giants and rallying from a halftime deficit to defeat the red-hot Colts. It’s difficult not to like Tampa Bay’s chances with seven-time champion QB Tom Brady slinging the passes.

Kansas City Chiefs

Remember when everyone wanted to write off the Chiefs? Following a 27-3 thrashing at the hands of the Titans, Kansas City was 3-4, and it looked nothing like the team that appeared in the last two Super Bowls. Since then, an improved defense has highlighted a four-game winning streak that includes a win over the Cowboys. Now the Chiefs (7-4) are back on top of the AFC West.

New England Patriots

Similar to the Chiefs, the Patriots got off to a slow start. In New England’s case, however, it was not that surprising. Coming off a dismal 2020 season and breaking in rookie QB Mac Jones, the Patriots were expected to need some time if they were ever going to get going at all. Well, they have. And a six-game win streak chock-full of dynamite defense and a high-scoring offense, New England (8-4) is in the hunt for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Teams With Recent NFL MVPs

Green Bay Packers

QB Aaron Rodgers sure is making what is expected to be his final season in Green Bay a memorable one. The reigning MVP has the Packers (9-3) sitting atop the NFC North and has led impressive wins over the Rams and on the road against the Cardinals without star WR Davante Adams on the field. That win over the Cardinals could come in handy for home-field advantage in the playoffs. Lambeau Field in January? Yikes!

Baltimore Ravens

When Baltimore’s top two RBs JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards were injured during the preseason, the team was in a sticky situation. Would the offense be as good as expected? It has been in spots this year, but overall the Ravens (8-3) have been inconsistent. Thanks to some stirring comebacks, however, they are in first place in the AFC North and will always be in it with QB Lamar Jackson leading the way.

Teams With QBs Looking To Prove Themselves

Buffalo Bills

Thanks to QB Josh Allen taking a big step forward last season, Buffalo became an AFC darling as it played its way all the way to the AFC championship game. The Bills (7-4) began this season as one of the favorites in the AFC but some recent questionable losses have to make you wonder what they’re really made of. Would a Super Bowl contender really lose to Jacksonville one week and two weeks later get demolished by the Colts? Their next two games are against the Patriots and the Buccaneers. It’s time to put up or shut up.

Arizona Cardinals

A 7-0 start was enough to announce that Arizona is a serious contender in 2021. The offense mostly has been great under the leadership of QB Kyler Murray, and the defense has been good enough when it had to be. The Cardinals (9-2) have alternated losses and wins in the four games since their 7-0 start, but they are still leading the way for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams and newly acquired QB Matt Stafford started the season hot. Their only loss in their first eight games was to the Cardinals. They’re currently riding a three-game losing streak, however, so they need to get right in a hurry. Sunday’s home game against Jacksonville should be a great way to do that, but then they hit the road for a rematch with the Cardinals. Head coach Sean McVay has taken the Rams (7-4) to the Super Bowl. It’s not out of the question that he can do it again.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas’ season has been almost identical to the Rams’. The Cowboys (7-4) were 6-1 but they have lost three of their last four games. Their most recent loss came as 7-point favorites at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving. The defense has been great at times this season, and the offense is always potent with QB Dak Prescott under center. In a competitive NFC, the Cowboys will need to click on all cylinders to keep up. If they do that, they can emerge as the Super Bowl winner.