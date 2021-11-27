N.Y. Giants Vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds And Analysis

When the 17-game NFL schedule was released, it appeared that Sunday’s game featuring the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles would have significance to both of their seasons, but the Giants’ season has become almost meaningless as the weeks progressed.

Injuries and their lack of offense led to the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after a 30-10 loss Monday night to the Buccaneers in which the Giants gained a season-low 215 yards.

Regardless, the Eagles versus Giants has become a rivalry game and perhaps a great way for sports bettors to win some wagers. If they bet on the Giants, they’ll be betting on QB Daniel Jones to do better than he has for much of this season. New York’s offensive rankings are not pretty.

Overall offense: 23rd

Rushing offense: 22nd

Passing offense: 19th

Scoring offense: 25th

Here are the betting odds for Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

Giants Vs. Eagles Betting Odds

Sportsbook Point spread Moneyline Total DraftKings Eagles -4 (-110)

Giants +4 (-110) Eagles -190

Giants +160 Over 45 (-110)

Under 45 (-110) BetMGM Eagles -3.5 (-105)

Giants +3.5 (-115) Eagles -175

Giants +150 Over 45.5 (-110)

Under 45.5 (-110) Caesars Eagles -3.5 (-110)

Giants +3.5 (-110) Eagles -200

Giants +170 Over 45.5 (-110)

Under 45.5 (-110) FanDuel Eagles -3.5 (-112)

Giants +3.5 (-108) Eagles -194

Giants +162 Over 45.5 (-110)

Under 45.5 (-110)

Giants’ Defense Faces Tall Task Against Eagles’ Offense

The Eagles, 4-2 on the road, have an edge with their offense scoring 40 points in consecutive games for the first time since 2017. Five times this season they have scored 30 points or more. The defense reflects their 5-6 record, and there is always a question about the Philadelphia secondary and linebackers.

The Eagles have rushed for 870 yards in their last four games, which includes at least 200 yards apiece in their last two. Jalen Hurts was the first Eagles quarterback to run for three TD’s last week in a 40-29 win versus the Saints. His eight touchdowns on the run are the most for an Eagles player since 2016, which adds to the tall task facing the Giants. Hurts has 2,306 passing yards and 618 rushing yards.

As difficult as Sunday’s test will be for the defense, the Giants may be motivated by the idea that despite their 3-7 record, they’re not necessarily out of the race for the playoffs. A loss to Philadelphia would put a major wrench in those hopes.

“We still have seven games remaining to take responsibility,” said RB Saquon Barkley, who is again questionable with an ankle injury.

Friday Injury Report

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard (quad), FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf), TE Kaden Smith (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (quad), and TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) are doubtful after sustaining injuries in the loss to the Bucs. Barkley remains questionable along with WR John Ross (quad.)

Eagles: RB Jordan Howard (knee) and CB Tay Gowan (neck) are questionable.

Other Factors

In his last game, Eagles TE Dallas Goedert had five receptions and 62 yards. Giants DL Leonard Williams has a sack in three of the last four games on home turf. The Eagles’ offense rushed 50 times against the Saints, the most since 1977.

In the last meeting in late November 2020, the Giants defeated the Eagles 27-17 at MetLife with no fans in attendance. The crowd will be a factor for the Eagles this time as many of their fans will take a short trip up the turnpike.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has converted 90% of his field goals this season, and CB Darius Slay has three defensive TDs. Slay has cleared concussion protocols and that assists their defense.

Betting Recommendation

The Eagles are the better team, but this is a rivalry game. Look for the Giants to keep it close enough to cover four points at home. Prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 24.