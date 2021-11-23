Downstate New York Sports Betting Kiosks Possible With New Bill

New York Senator Joseph Addabbo, Jr. has introduced a bill that would legalize mobile wagering kiosks for sports betting in the state. The locations would include sports arenas and venues, racetracks, off-track betting sites, and virtual lottery terminals.

Senate Bill S7536 language states that the legislation would “clarify the sports events on which wagering may be made and to authorize mobile sports wagering operators to site kiosks at select affiliate locations.”

Currently, retail sports betting is available in New York at certain locations in Upstate New York but not in New York City. The state has legalized online sports betting, but it will most likely not be operational until February 2022, according to regulators.

It’s unlikely that the state legislature will meet or discuss Addabbo’s bill before the end of 2021, with the holiday recess looming. Most likely it would be an issue for consideration early in 2022, and potentially not in place by February when online sports betting is expected to launch in the state in time for the Super Bowl.

Also Read: Caesars Sportsbook partners with Madison Square Garden for New York sports betting

Bill Also Proposes Fixed Odds Horse Race Betting

The bill, which Addabbo introduced on Nov. 19, would also allow sports betting operators to provide fixed odds horse race betting at their venues or potentially via mobile sports betting apps. Fixed odds horse race betting allows bettors to lock in the prices of their bets prior to a race, which could make horse race betting much more appealing to gamblers. Currently, only New Jersey allows the practice in the United States.

Addabbo’s bill would establish mobile sports betting in much the way it is implemented in other states, like Arizona, where bettors can access kiosks at the sports arena or racetrack via a licensed sportsbook. These kiosks would be regulated the same way retail and other mobile betting operators are and require licensing under state law. The bill would allow kiosks in virtual lottery terminals (VFTs), which are often located in casinos or some locations that offer lottery ticket purchases.