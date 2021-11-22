New York Online Sports Betting Launch: Live Updates

The New York State Gaming Commission on Nov. 8 took a major step in the process to launch mobile sports betting in the state by naming the sportsbooks that will be allowed market access.

Not only can New York bettors now look forward to legal mobile sports betting in the coming months, but they can also start to explore the apps they will be allowed to use while sitting in their own homes.

The nine winners approved by the NYSGC are Caesars Sportsbook, Resorts World Bet, PointsBet, Rush Street Interactive, WynnBET, FanDuel, Bally Bet, BetMGM, and DraftKings.

New York lawmakers long ago set a goal of launching mobile sports betting in the state before Super Bowl LI on Feb. 13, 2022, and there is no reason to believe that goal will not be met.

There are sure to be plenty of updates between now and then. Stay tuned to this page for all of the news that comes from the lead-up to the statewide launch.

New York Online Sports Betting Launch Updates

November 19



New York Sen. Joe Addabbo submitted a new bill to allow New York’s mobile sports betting operators to add fixed-odds horse race betting options and to also allow sports betting kiosks at affiliate horse tracks, OTBs, and pro sports stadiums or arenas in the state.

November 18



Not to be outdone by BetMGM, Caesars announced its own deal with MSG. Caesars will be partnering with both the Knicks and the Rangers. In addition, there will a BetMGM-branded premium club at Madison Square Garden. Further, JB Smoove, who is the new face of Caesars, will feature in a series in development for the MSG Network.

November 9



BetMGM announced a partnership with MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment in New York to promote its brand at the legendary home of the New York Knicks. The deal will allow for signage and other advertising and content opportunities in Madison Square Garden.

November 8

The NYSGC approved nine sportsbooks to receive temporary mobile sports betting licenses when mobile sports betting launches in the state, likely early next year.

November 3

The New York Post reports that the NYSGC this week will name the companies whose mobile sportsbooks will gain access in New York. The news eventually comes the following week on Nov. 8.

October 19

Mobile sports betting launches in Connecticut, giving New Yorkers a third state to which they can travel to place wagers. Previously, their only two options were New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Less than a month later, one study shows that New Yorkers made a habit of traveling to the Nutmeg State to partake in sports betting.

September 14

The New York Jets name WynnBET as their official sports betting partner. Part of the deal allows WynnBET to open a luxury lounge at the Jets’ home of Met Life Stadium.

August 9

The NYSGC releases the companies that submitted bids to obtain mobile sports betting licenses in New York. There were six bids, including three that applied with multiple skins.

FanDuel Sportsbook — FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Bally Bet

Kambi Group I — Caesars Sportsbook, Resorts World, PointsBet, Rush Street Interactive, WynnBET

Kambi Group II — Barstool Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook

Bet365

FOX Bet

theScore Bet

July 12

The NYSGC releases its Request For Applications and announces a deadline of Aug. 9. Along with the RFA, the Commission releases the factors it will use to decide which companies will be awarded mobile sports betting licenses. They include expertise in the market, integrity and sustainability of safety, advertising and promotional plans, and the capacity to rapidly and efficiently bring sports bettors into their platform.

April 19

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed budget legislation for the 2022 fiscal year that includes a plan to allow sports betting in New York.