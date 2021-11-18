Caesars Sportsbook will soon join the New York sports betting market thanks to a huge deal with Madison Square Garden. Caesars is now the second company to partner with the iconic MSG stadium, following rival BetMGM. The deal makes Caesars an official sports betting partner of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Madison Square Garden Arena, and MSG Networks.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Caesars Sportsbook — a renowned brand in the sports betting industry — to the MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment families,” Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, MSG Entertainment, said in a statement. “Caesars Sportsbook is a key player in the growing world of sports betting, and we look forward to utilizing this partnership to further strengthen our brands’ connection with Caesars customers, while also providing the company with significant exposure across our unrivaled set of assets.”

Caesars & MSG Partnership Details

Caesars Sportsbook will have a premium space within Madison Square Garden, open for all Knicks and Rangers games plus additional events. Caesars Rewards and Ceasars Sportsbook members will have the opportunity to access the space, which Caesars and MSG plan to refurbish before the 2022-23 NBA and NHL seasons. The space will feature Caesars Sportsbook branding, special programming, guest appearance, giveaways, and more, powered by Caesars Rewards.

MSG Networks and Caesars Sportsbook also plan to launch a content series on MSG Networks featuring brand ambassador JB Smoove, an Emmy-nominated actor-comedian.

“I am thrilled to be reunited with my friends at MSG Networks,” Smoove said. “I can see it now: Caesar in the Mecca! A match made in heaven!”

Arena Presence

Caesars Sportsbook will have prime display space in Madison Square Garden, including TV signage, LED messaging, GardenVision features, and activations on the court and ice.

“Caesars Sportsbook is ready for expansion into New York,” Co-President of Caesars Digital Eric Hession said. “To partner with these legendary New York brands for compelling creative content and branding uniquely positions us to reach the avid sports fans in the region.”