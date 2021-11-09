BetMGM Partners with MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment

One of the most iconic sports venues in North America got a dance partner today when MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment named BetMGM as an official sports betting partner starting immediately.

The lucrative agreement gives BetMGM content integration and brand awareness at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as well as advertising and content opportunities with the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, who both play their games in the arena.

This is seen as a marriage of two well-known brands in their industries.

“MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment are made up of world-renowned brands that set industry standards for excellence, exposure, and engagement, making us ideal partners to help drive sports betting’s continued growth,” MSG Executive Vice President of marketing partnerships Ron Skotarczak said in a statement.

More Good News For BetMGM

The partnership announcement with MSG comes one day after BetMGM was named as one of nine sportsbooks that will be allowed access to the New York market when it launches early next year.

The New York State Gaming Commission on Nov. 8 approved mobile sports betting licenses for two of the groups that applied for licenses. BetMGM was included in the FanDuel Sportsbook application that included FanDuel, DraftKings, and Bally Bet.

The other five sportsbooks given access to New York are Caesars Sportsbook, PointsBet, Resorts World, WynnBET, and Rush Street Interactive.

MSG Partnership Proves Great Exposure For BetMGM

BetMGM’s multi-year agreement with MSG gives it a tremendous platform for access to sports fans through the multi-team content channels, as well as the traffic that The Garden, as it is called by New York sports fans, attracts through hundreds of other events each year. BetMGM will receive courtside and ribbon signage in The Garden, as well as GardenVision features signage at Knicks games and signage and branding at Rangers games.

Located between Seventh and Eighth avenues in midtown Manhattan from 31st to 33rd Streets, The Garden sits atop the famed Penn Station. Almost as iconic as the teams that play there, the venue has hosted many historic moments in professional and collegiate sports, as well as boxing matches. Madison Square Garden is the only NBA or NHL arena to not be named after a corporate sponsor.

The Garden has shared ownership between Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (known as MSG Entertainment). MSG Entertainment owns and operates MSG Networks, which provides live game coverage of the NBA’s Knicks, as well as the NHL’s Rangers, New Jersey Devils, and New York Islanders.

Sports Betting Legalization and Content on MSG Network

As New York prepares for a statewide launch of legalized sports betting by the Super Bowl in February, BetMGM’s position with The Garden and MSG Entertainment properties should be crucial for the brand to carve a place out of the market, which has been projected to be huge. MSG’s network of websites for The Garden and programming via MSG Network will also feature the integration of BetMGM content.

BetMGM also will be featured prominently on MSG Networks during live game coverage of the Knicks, Rangers, New Jersey Devils, and New York Islanders, highlighted by a virtual blue line during Rangers games and commercial spots during game telecasts.

MSG Entertainment said BetMGM will appear on digital boards outside of The Garden and MSG Networks, which are on display to the millions of people who walk by The Garden every day.