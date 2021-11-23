If you’re a fan of pro football and you live in New York (and you aren’t a Bills fan) you have little to be happy about so far this season. The season is past the halfway point, so as country music icon June Carter used to sing: “Time’s a wastin’.”

Both the Jets and Giants will be in action on Sunday for their 11th games of the season. Neither team is likely to make a chase for a playoff spot this year, but with a new 17-game schedule, there’s even more time to see what these teams are made of in anticipation for next season.

Here are some tips for placing your wagers on the Jets and the Giants this weekend.

Also Read: New York names online sports betting platforms

New York Jets At Houston Texans

The Jets are reeling, having lost five of their last six games. But maybe there’s a silver lining. In three of those losses, the Jets were within one score of tying the game. Despite a few high-profile, smack across the chops drubbings this season, the Jets have been competitive in the majority of their games.

The Jets are 3-7 against the spread. They covered against teams with losing or .500 records. The Texans are not good, but at home this season they are 3-1 ATS. Home cooking seems to warm Houston’s bellies, so be mindful of that with the Jets going into NRG Stadium on Sunday. The Jets have started not one, not two, but three quarterbacks this season — even Joe Flacco. Mike White will probably get his job back after Flacco was over center against the Dolphins. That shouldn’t give you any confidence in player props on any of the Jets’ wide receivers, even the talented Elijah Moore. The Jets’ opponent has scored first in nine of their 10 games. At Houston on Sunday, pick a Texans’ receiver in the first to score a TD market. The Texans average 15 points per game, the lowest total in the NFL. DraftKings has the total set at 45 points (-110), but you may still want to duck under it. The Jets are 2.5-point underdogs on the road but remember that Houston is 3-1 ATS at home in 2021.

Also Read: Downstate New York betting kiosks possible with new Senate bill

Philadelphia Eagles At New York Giants

This game always means something, even if there aren’t playoff implications. Philly is the smart-alecky little brother. New York is the smug, foul-mouthed sibling. These two cities have it out for each other, and a game between the Eagles and Giants usually has some extra flavor.

After a 2-5 start, the Eagles have won three of their last four, but none of those wins came against a team with a winning record. Philly is racking up points against mediocre teams, which makes it harder to assess how good it can be. Still, the team is in second place — only a half-game out of a playoff spot — and their point differential ranks fifth in the NFC.

The Giants are one of the worst offenses in the NFL, and Holy Bill Parcells, they’re also a pretty terrible defensive team too — ranking 25th out of 32 teams. If offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is in the hot seat, how warm are the buns of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham? The Giants are a mess, and the next off-season will see lots of changes for this team.

First, the Giants will need to finish the 2021 season, and there are several things to keep an eye on for pro football bettors.