New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Preview

A battle of two underachieving teams face off in Jerry World for week 5 NFL action. Jason Garrett returns to AT&T Stadium where he led the Cowboys just last season. It will be interesting to see if Jason Garrett is able to share insights with Daniel Jones about how to beat up on the Cowboys already terrible defense. The Cowboys opened up as huge -11.5 favorites but have now sunk to -9 and even -8 at some books.

Excitingly enough, Dallas will have fans at this game. The Cowboys are hosting about 25% of their stadium’s capacity. This will be the first time that the Giants have played in front of a live crowd this season. About 21,000 people will be in attendance.

Jason Garrett providing an edge to a beleaguered Giants offense is wishful thinking. They cannot afford to get into shootouts with anyone. In fact, last week’s game versus the Rams is the ideal game for the Giants. A Saquon Barkley-less team is going to struggle to put up points. They need to play hard defense like they did last week just to keep it close. This will be tough considering Prescott is leading the league in passing yards. The total points are set at a reasonable 54 points on DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 5 Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys

Tyron Smith could be out for this game and longer due to an aggravated neck injury.

Tyrone Crawford was a limited participant in practice Thursday. He should be good to go.

Demarcus Lawrence participated fully so far in practice. Expect their leading pass rusher to wreak havoc on Daniel Jones.

Leighton Vander Esch is on IR but Mike McCarthy said he has made significant progress on his broken collarbone. Could be back sooner than expected but not for this game.

Saquon Barkley is out for the year with a torn ACL.

Jabrill Peppers has been limited in practice so far after missing last week with an ankle injury. He should be out there on Sunday.

Kyler Fackrell has also been limited in practice with a neck injury, which should make him active for Sunday’s matchup.

NFC East Standings After Week 4

Philadelphia Eagles 1-2-1 Washington Football Team 1-3 Dallas Cowboys 1-3 New York Giants 0-4

How To Watch/Listen To The NY Giants

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Dallas, Texas)

TV: CBS

Commentators: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Radio: WFAN 660AM/101.9FM (New York), Sirius XM (National), 105.3FM The Fan (Dallas).

Giants vs. Cowboys Complete Odds

Giants vs. Cowboys 4 PM EST Game Odds Odds Provided By DraftKings Opening Spread DAL: -11.5 NYG: +11.5 Current Spread DAL: -9 NYG: +9 Moneyline DAL: -345 NYG: +295 Total O/U 54 Super Bowl Odds DAL: +3000 NYG: +40000

Odds provided by DraftKings.

New Yorkers can place bets at DraftKings retail sportsbook, or by playing at DraftKings in NJ or PA. As of right now, there is no online sports betting within NY. DraftKings recently announced a partnership to be the official sports betting partner of the NY Giants.

Implied Winning Probability

Understanding implied winning probability is huge for bettors. This is especially important for anyone placing the trendy “same-game parlay” prop bet on DraftKings Sportsbook or any other bet. Implied winning probability tells you the true percentage that a bet has to hit.

This game has had plenty of odds fluctuation with the Cowboys starting at -11.5. Odds have plummeted down to -9 and -345 on the moneyline. Those moneyline odds give the true implied odds at 77.53% for the Cowboys to win.

Furthermore, the Giants have actually been given more respect by sportsbooks. It is difficult to tell if this is a respect to the Giants or disrespect to the Cowboys. The Cowboys are 1-5 ATS (Against the Spread) in their last 6 games. The Giants come in at +295 on the moneyline. The implied odds for this game gives the Giants a 25.32% chance to win the game.

Giants vs. Cowboys By The Numbers

The Giants have badly struggled to score this season. They have only scored 3 touchdowns this whole season. For comparison, former Giant wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had 3 touchdowns in his last game. The Giants are lowest in the league in points scored, averaging just 11.75 points per game.

With just 4.61 yards per play, the Giants are again near the bottom of the league. The Cowboys are 3rd in the NFL in yards per play and 3rd in points per game. Dak Prescott has lit NFL defenses on fire easily leading the league in passing yards with 407.5. If the Giants do not command the Cowboys respect early, it could be over at half time. Dak, Elliot, and three strong wide receivers are some of the best weapons in the NFL.

Thus far, Ezekiel Elliot has not been able to get going yet this year. This is mostly because the Cowboys have been behind in 3 out of their 4 games at the half. The Cowboys should lead in this game and lead early. The Ezekiel Elliot show should be entertaining in Big D.

DraftKings Best Bet: Cowboys -9

Giants vs Cowboys Prop Bets

All odds are presented by the DraftKings Sportsbook.

These will be updated on Friday when DraftKings releases player prop bets.

Sneak preview: Ezekiel Elliot is healthy and ready to run. He is much too talented for his recent production. Mike McCarthy will commit to the run in a game that they lead early.

