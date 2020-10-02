New York Giants vs. LA Rams Betting Preview

The tank is officially on in New York. The battle for New York will take place in 2020 but not for wins. This season the Giants and Jets are so beat up that they may be trying to lose games. Trevor Lawrence appears destined to be a member of the New York football legacy. This will be a storyline throughout the season.

Diving into this game, Los Angeles nearly came back against the Buffalo Bills. If not for an egregious pass interference call on fourth down, the Rams would be 3-0. This is a tough task for the Giants to win this game. Aaron Donald is going to wreak havoc against the Giants offensive line.

Daniel Jones will be running for his life and there are no serious weapons to throw to. This makes prop bets difficult to pull together because the scoring options are limited. This does, however, give options to bet on turnovers and defensive stats. Which we will surely be doing later in the post.

How To Watch/Listen To The NY Giants

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

TV: FOX/Yahoo Sports App

Commentators: A dam Amin and Mark Schlereth

Radio: WFAN 660AM/101.9FM (New York), KSPN (710 AM) and KCBS-FM (93.1 FM)

Giants vs Rams Complete Odds

Giants vs Rams 4 PM EST Game Odds Odds Provided By DraftKings Spread NYG: +13 LAR-13 Moneyline NYG: +600 LAR: -770 Total O/U 48

Implied Winning Probability

As we have discussed in past posts, winning probability is the percent chance your team has to win based on the odds. It also helps calculate the vig that your sportsbook is charging. In this game, the Rams are -770 to beat the Giants. This is a very high number and the percent comes in at 88.51%.

The Giants are without many of their key players due to injury and are huge underdogs in this one. They have just a 14.29% chance to beat the Los Angeles Rams. Daniel Jones has turned the ball over more than any qb over the last 16 games.

By The Numbers

The Giants are beating themselves more than almost any team in football. The Giants are currently 30th in the NFL in turnovers, averaging 3 per game. This horrendous statistic combined with their inability to stop the run spells a bad day for New York. They will not be able to stop the run nor will they be able to hold on to the ball.

Making matters worse for big blue, the Rams are fourth in the NFL in rushing yards. They have 3 very capable running backs, including Darrell Henderson who ran over Buffalo last week for over 100 yards rushing. This could get ugly early where Jersey native Jabrill Peppers will be absent from the secondary. There won’t be fans in the stadium this Sunday, but if there were, there would be boos.

DraftKings Best Bet: Darrel Henderson Anytime Touchdown Prop Bet: -200

Giants vs Rams Prop Bets

Player To Have The Most Receiving Yards: Golden Tate +124 Cooper Kupp -155

One of the more fun prop bets, DraftKings Sportsbook allows for bettors to pick between matchups. This one is easy, Golden Tate has been nearly invisible since he started wearing a Giants uniform. He has not eclipsed 50 yards receiving yet this year. Kupp on the other hand, exploded last week for 107 receiving yards last week and has an easier matchup. Kupp should have an easier time than he did last week against the Bills whereas Tate will draw a tougher matchup against a healthy Rams team.

Jared Goff Under 24.5 Completions -120

This is a huge number. Goff has not completed more than 24.5 completions yet this season and this game will not be a shootout. The Giants pass defense is bad but the Rams will not even need to throw the ball more than 30 times to win. There is a bit of juice here at -120 but this is where the money is going.

Rams To Score First And Win -165

The Giants have been very slow starters so far this year. They only have 3 combined points in the first quarter of the 3 games. Conversely, the Rams have scored a touchdown in the first quarter of every game. These are great odds as the Rams are -770 to win outright.

