DraftKings and the New York Giants have announced an exclusive deal that positions the sports betting operator as the official sports betting, iGaming, and Daily Fantasy Sports partner of the Giants NFL franchise. As part of the deal, DraftKings gets access to Giants logos and artwork plus a virtual SportsLounge that will be accessible whenever the Giants play.

Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings’ Chief Business Officer, said: “The New York Giants have continued to be a fantastic organization to work with over the years, and we are excited to expand our relationship as the Giants’ Official Exclusive Sports Betting, iGaming and Daily Fantasy operator. Both organizations remain committed to customer experience through enhanced product offerings and authenticity and look forward to joining forces across platforms as the highly-anticipated NFL season gets underway.”

A Multifaceted Deal

According to the press release announcing the deal, the New York Giants are among the top 40 sports teams both in terms of total sports betting handle and wager. This sets the stage for a lucrative partnership on both sides.

The multi-year partnership between the Giants and DraftKings will also include a free-to-play Pick ‘Em game. Fans of the Giants will have access to the Pick ‘Em every week.

DraftKings will receive brand integration opportunities at MetLife Stadium for Giants home games. The sports betting operator will also be a sponsor on team-controlled media across TV and social platforms.

“Our enhanced agreement with DraftKings provides innovative opportunities as we look to deliver a best-in-class fan experience,” said Giants Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli. “DraftKings is the preeminent leader in sports betting and daily fantasy sports and we are excited to be the first NFL team to have an exclusive integrated deal in this category.”

New York Online Sports Betting Slow To Regulate

Though this deal comes at a time when online sports betting is making its way to new markets across the country, the Giants’ home state is lagging behind. New York launched retail sports betting late in 2019, but online hasn’t followed like it did in other legal markets.

Though some state legislators are pushing for a move to embrace online sports betting in The Empire State, it doesn’t look likely to become a reality until at least 2021.

Of course, DraftKings is a driving force in the sports betting world, and it’s possible we could see a big push from the operator to advance online sports betting legislation in New York, especially in light of this new partnership.