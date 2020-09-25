San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants: Week 3 Odds

49ers vs. Giants Betting Preview

NFL Week 2 featured an ugly game against the Chicago Bears where the Giants lost their do-it-all, star running back Saquon Barkley to a torn ACL. This is such a letdown for the Giants who were counting on him to be their workhorse and leader on offense. The 49ers were blasted by the injury as well. Nick Bosa, Soloman Thomas, Raheem Mostert, and Telvin Coleman all went down with multi-week injuries.

This is no coincidence, the 49ers played the Jets at Metlife when those injuries occurred. Prior to the game, 49ers players said that the turf was not safe to be played on. Now they go back to the same stadium, to play a game on the same field that took their best player away in Nick Bosa for the season. Expect this to be a serious headline that gains more traction before the game on Sunday.

How To Watch/Listen To The NY Giants

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Metlife Stadium (Chicago, Illinois) TV: FOX/Yahoo Sports App Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Darryl Johnson, and Pam Oliver



Radio: WFAN 660AM/101.9FM (New York), KNBR 680 AM/ KSAN 107.7 FM The Bone

49ers vs. Giants Complete Odds

49ers vs Giants 1 PM EST Game Odds Odds Provided By DraftKings Spread SF: -4 NYG: +4 Moneyline NYG: +165 CHI: -195 Total O/U 41.5

Odds provided by DraftKings.

New Yorkers can place bets at DraftKings retail sportsbook, or by playing at DraftKings in NJ or PA. As of right now, there is no online sports betting within NY. DraftKings recently announced a partnership to be the official sports betting partner of the Giants.

Implied Winning Probability

It is important to understand what implied winning probability is. The implied winning probability is the percentage chance that a team has to win a game. With the odds that are mentioned above from the DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers have a 66.09% chance to win the game as road favorites.

Furthermore, the Giants are +165, this would give them implied odds of 37.4% chance to win the game at home. The Giants recently signed Devonte Freeman to replace Saquon Barkley. It is unclear if they will have him prepared for the game. However, it is important to note that he must pass several COVID-19 tests before being cleared for play. His active/inactive status is something to keep in mind as we get closer to game time.

By The Numbers

The Giants just lost their best player at the very beginning of the game against the Bears. It is frustrating to see because we had the over in the week 2 game, losing Barkley certainty did not help those chances.

Conversely, the 49ers just lost their best two defensive linemen in Nick Bosa and Soloman Thomas. The total over/under appears to be a little fishy but 20.5 is way too high for the first half. The Giants have scored most of their points in the 4th quarter of games as have the 49ers.

However, the Giants are averaging 5 points per first half in their games this year. Small sample size but the loss of Barkley surely does not help their cause. Furthermore, quarterback Jimmy Garrapollo is highly questionable and the top 2 running backs on the 49ers are out with injuries. This one will be tough to watch with both teams missing weapons.

DraftKings Best Bet: Under 20.5 points first half -118

49ers vs. Giants Prop Bets

All odds are presented by the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Prop bets are not currently out yet for this game they typically get released closer to the weekend (Friday or Saturday). Be sure to check back here for more information as we get closer.

Last week we had some very tasty plus money picks and a few winners as well. Let’s keep the train moving people!