Giants vs. Bears: Game Preview

Our beloved New York Giants go into Chicago in a tough road matchup against the vaunted Bears defensive line. A difficult week 1 matchup resulted in the Giants offensive line being battered; shades of the horrible memories from 2019 (and years past).

The going does not get much easier in week 2 as Khalil Mack and the Bears will be foaming at the mouth to get to Daniel Jones. Currently, DraftKings has the Bears as -5.5 favorites and the total points at 42.

Mitch Trubisky looked anemic in the first half against the Lions but appeared to right the ship in the 4th quarter. Mitch Trubisky was the only quarterback to throw 3 TDs in the 4th quarter in week 1.

The Giants secondary looked extremely beatable in week 1 as well as their run defense. Trubsiky sure could use some stat-padding to hold on to the starting role and Allen Robinson is currently seeking a new contract from the Bears.

How To Watch/Listen To The NY Giants

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois) TV: CBS Commentators: Ian Eagle and Charles Davis



Radio: WFAN 660AM/101.9FM (New York), WBBM 780 AM/ WBBM 105.9 FM (Chicago)

Giants vs. Bears Complete Odds

Giants vs. Bears: 1 pm EST Game Odds Odds Provided By DraftKings Spread NYG: +5.5 CHI: -5.5 Moneyline NYG: +200 CHI: -235 Total O/U 42

New Yorkers can place bets at DraftKings retail sportsbook, or by playing at DraftKings in NJ or PA. As of right now, there is no online sports betting within NY.

Implied Winning Probability

The implied winning probability is important to understand. It helps bettors understand what the percent chance of a team winning is according to the odds. The Giants come in at +200 to beat the Chicago Bears outright. The implied odds are 33.3% chance of winning (1 in every 3 times they play the Giants win).

Conversely, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bears at -235 implying they have 70.13% to win the Sundays contest. Adding these together comes to over 100%, the reason being all sportsbooks charge a vig. The vig is how sportsbooks can limit their financial risk and make more money.

By The Numbers

The Giants have gone over their point total in 7 of their last 10 games. They barely went over in their last game where the total was at 45.5 and the game combined for 46. The Bears secondary is nowhere near as strong as the Steelers who have several pro bowl caliber players including New Jersey’s own, Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Bears put up 27 points last week behind a very strong rushing attack and Mitch Trubisky getting hot in quarter 4. 42 seems like a reasonable number on the over as it is one of the lowest in the entire week 2 slate.

The most likely outcome based on talent is the Bears will win as the Giants feature a roster that has no way to cover Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller. The best bet for the week would be the over as Chicago has also gone over in 4 of their last 6 games as well.

DraftKings Best Bet: Over 42

Giants vs. Bears Prop Bets

These typically get released as we get closer to the weekend. We will update this as soon as they become available.

Sneak preview: Evan Engram played 94% of the team’s offensive snaps for the Giants last week (most on the team) while commanding 7 targets (second among pass-catchers), and 2 of which were red-zone targets (second only to Saquon Barkley).