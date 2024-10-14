The New York Mets will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS on Monday, Oct. 14. The game is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Mets come in with a money line of +120, while the Dodgers hold a line of -143. The game will be broadcast on FOX. The weather forecast predicts clear skies with a high of 65°F. The Dodgers lead the series 1-0 after a 9-0 win in Game 1 on Sunday.

Mets vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 2 odds (10/14/24)

The odds for Monday’s Game 2 between the Mets and Dodgers indicate a competitive matchup. Various New York sportsbooks show the Dodgers as favorites with a moneyline around -142. The over/under is set at 8.5, suggesting a moderately high-scoring game. Mets odds are reflected in their moneyline, ranging from +118 to +120 across different platforms. Here is the latest on the odds for Monday’s game:

FanDuel : Dodgers -142, Mets +120, over/under 8.5

: Dodgers -142, Mets +120, over/under 8.5 BetMGM : Dodgers -145, Mets +120, over/under 8.5

: Dodgers -145, Mets +120, over/under 8.5 Caesars : Dodgers -140, Mets +118, over/under 8.5

: Dodgers -140, Mets +118, over/under 8.5 Fanatics: Dodgers -145, Mets +120, over/under 8.5

Odds are subject to change for Mets vs. Dodgers

Mets vs. Dodgers projected starting lineups today

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) 3B Mark Vientos (R) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) 1B Pete Alonso (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) DH J.D. Martinez (R) RF Starling Marte (R) CF Tyrone Taylor (R) C Francisco Alvarez (R)

Dodgers starting lineup

DH Shohei Ohtani (L) RF Mookie Betts (R) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) LF Teoscar Hernández (R) C Will Smith (R) CF Tommy Edman (S) 3B Max Muncy (L) SS Enrique Hernández (R) 2B Chris Taylor (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Mets vs. Dodgers probable starters for Monday

Postseason pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) Sean Manaea (L) 1-0 2.25 0.92 21.3% 4.3% (LAD) TBD -- -- -- -- --

Regular season pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) Sean Manaea (L) 12-6 3.47 1.08 24.1% 8.2% (LAD) TBD -- -- -- -- --

Mets vs. Dodgers Injuries for Monday

Mets injuries

Paul Blackburn will miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to a spinal fluid leak in his back, and Brooks Raley will miss the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Dodgers injuries

Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow are out for the rest of the season with toe and elbow injuries, respectively. Freddie Freeman is questionable for the next game due to an ankle injury.

Team standings & stats for today’s game

New York Mets postseason & regular season team stats

The New York Mets didn’t get the start they wanted in Game 1, losing to the Dodgers 9-0. But they have the chance to take home-field advantage with a win today. Their batting average of .226 is a point of concern, but they have managed to hit 8 home runs so far. The Mets’ pitching is strong, reflected in their 3.62 ERA and 65 strikeouts. In their last game against the Dodgers, they struggled with a batting average of .103. Over the last ten games, they have secured 5 wins. The Mets odds might fluctuate, given their recent away game performance.

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .226

: .226 Team home runs : 8

: 8 Team Stolen bases : 5

: 5 Team ERA : 3.62

: 3.62 Team pitching strikeouts: 65

Mets regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .246

: .246 Team home runs : 207

: 207 Team stolen bases : 106

: 106 Team ERA : 3.96

: 3.96 Team pitching strikeouts: 1455

LA Dodgers postseason & regular season team stats

The Los Angeles Dodgers could not have asked for a better start to the NLCS. The Dodgers will look to follow that up with another win today. Their batting average stands at .238, slightly higher than the Mets’, and they have hit 9 home runs. The Dodgers’ pitching staff has an ERA of 3.57, with 40 strikeouts. In their last game, they defeated the Mets, extending their winning streak to three games. The Dodgers have won 4 out of their last 6 games.

Runs per game : 5.5

: 5.5 Team average : .238

: .238 Team home runs : 9

: 9 Team Stolen bases : 5

: 5 Team ERA : 3.57

: 3.57 Team pitching strikeouts: 40

Dodgers regular season stats

Runs per game : 5.2

: 5.2 Team average : .258

: .258 Team home runs : 233

: 233 Team stolen bases : 136

: 136 Team ERA : 3.92

: 3.92 Team pitching strikeouts: 1390

Player Stats for Mets vs. Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani and Pete Alonso are the players to watch in today’s game. Ohtani has been a key player for the Dodgers, contributing with runs and hits, while Alonso leads the Mets in home runs. Recent news reveals that the Dodgers will miss Gavin Stone for the season due to shoulder surgery, affecting their pitching depth.

Mets playoff leaders ahead of today’s game

The Mets lineup features strong performances, particularly from Pete Alonso, who leads in home runs this postseason. Mark Vientos has been a consistent hitter with a high batting average, while Brandon Nimmo contributes significantly in runs. The team will rely on these players to impact the game against the Dodgers.

AVG Leader: Mark Vientos .375

Mark Vientos .375 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 3

Pete Alonso 3 RBI Leader: Mark Vientos 7

Mark Vientos 7 Runs Leader: Brandon Nimmo 6

Brandon Nimmo 6 SB Leader: Harrison Bader 2

Mets regular season leaders

AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor .273

Francisco Lindor .273 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 34

Pete Alonso 34 RBI Leader: Francisco Lindor 91

Francisco Lindor 91 Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 107

Francisco Lindor 107 SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 29

Dodgers leaders ahead of today’s game

The Dodgers have a strong lineup with Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani leading the charge. Betts is a standout in home runs and runs, while Teoscar Hernández maintains a solid batting average. The absence of key pitchers like Brusdar Graterol due to injuries could impact their performance against the Mets.

AVG Leader: Teoscar Hernández .286

Teoscar Hernández .286 HR Leader: Mookie Betts 2

Mookie Betts 2 RBI Leader: Teoscar Hernández 7

Teoscar Hernández 7 Runs Leader: Mookie Betts 5

Mookie Betts 5 SB Leader: Tommy Edman 2

Dodgers regular season leaders