The New York Mets will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 8:15 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Mets are the underdog for the first game in LA. The weather forecast predicts a clear sky with a high of 80°F.
Mets vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 1 odds (10/13/24)
Odds for the MLB game between the Mets and Dodgers indicate a competitive matchup. Various NY Sportsbooks have set the over/under at 8.0, reflecting expectations of a moderate-scoring game. The Dodgers are favored, with the moneyline around -160 to -162, suggesting a slight edge over the Mets. Here are the latest on the Mets odds for Game 1:
- FanDuel: Dodgers -162, Mets +136, over/under 8.0
- BetMGM: Dodgers -160, Mets +135, over/under 8.0
- Caesars: Dodgers -160, Mets +135, over/under 8.0
- Fanatics: Dodgers -160, Mets +130, over/under 8.0
Mets vs. Dodgers projected starting lineups for Sunday
Mets starting lineup
- SS Francisco Lindor (S)
- 3B Mark Vientos (R)
- LF Brandon Nimmo (L)
- 1B Pete Alonso (R)
- 2B Jose Iglesias (R)
- DH J.D. Martinez (R)
- RF Starling Marte (R)
- CF Tyrone Taylor (R)
- C Francisco Alvarez (R)
Dodgers starting lineup
- DH Shohei Ohtani (L)
- RF Mookie Betts (R)
- 1B Freddie Freeman (L)
- LF Teoscar Hernández (R)
- 3B Max Muncy (L)
- C Will Smith (R)
- 2B Gavin Lux (L)
- SS Tommy Edman (S)
- CF Enrique Hernández (R)
Mets vs. Dodgers probable starters for Sunday
Postseason pitching stats
|Starters
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|(NYM) Kodai Senga (R)
|0-0
|4.50
|1.00
|37.5%
|12.5%
|(LAD) Jack Flaherty (R)
|0-1
|6.75
|1.12
|9.1%
|4.5%
Regular season pitching stats
|Starters
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|(NYM) Kodai Senga
|1-0
|3.38
|0.56
|45.0%
|5.0%
|(LAD) Jack Flaherty (R)
|13-7
|3.17
|1.07
|29.0%
|5.7%
Mets vs. Dodgers injuries for Sunday
Mets injuries
Brooks Raley, Jeff McNeil, Paul Blackburn, Sean Reid-Foley, and Drew Smith are out. Raley and Blackburn are out for the season. McNeil is expected back in late October.
Dodgers injuries
Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow, and Brent Honeywell are out. Kershaw and Glasnow will miss the rest of the season. Freddie Freeman and Miguel Rojas are questionable for the next game.
Team standings and stats for Sunday’s NLCS Game 1
New York Mets postseason & regular season team stats
The New York Mets are in the NLCS and have been one of the hottest teams in the postseason with a 5-2 record in the playoffs. The Mets’ pitching has been a standout, boasting an ERA of 3.06 and tallying 59 strikeouts. In their recent game against the Phillies, they held their opponents to just one run with 12 strikeouts. The postseason stats include:
- Runs per game: 5.4
- Team average: .241
- Team home runs: 8.0
- Team Stolen bases: 5.0
- Team ERA: 3.06
- Team pitching strikeouts: 59
Mets regular season stats
- Runs per game: 4.7
- Team average: .246
- Team home runs: 207
- Team Stolen bases: 106
- Team ERA: 3.96
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1455
LA Dodgers postseason & regular season team stats
The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to escape the NLDS against the rival San Diego Padres. In must-win games in the last two, the Dodgers got the wins. LA holds a 3-2 record in the NL West playoffs. The Dodgers’ offense has been productive, particularly in their 8-run victory against the Padres. Postseason stats include:
- Runs per game: 4.8
- Team average: .228
- Team home runs: 9.0
- Team Stolen bases: 5.0
- Team ERA: 4.29
- Team pitching strikeouts: 32
Dodgers regular season stats
- Runs per game: 5.2
- Team average: .258
- Team home runs: 233
- Team Stolen bases: 136
- Team ERA: 3.92
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1390
Match player stats for Mets vs. Dodgers
Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are key players for the Mets, with Alonso leading in home runs this postseason. Mark Vientos has been impressive, boasting the highest batting average on the team. On the Dodgers’ side, Teoscar Hernández and Mookie Betts are notable, with Hernández leading in RBIs and Betts in home runs. Both teams have shown strong performances, making Mets odds an interesting consideration for bettors.
Mets playoff leaders ahead of Sunday’s NLCS Game 1
The Mets have shown strong performances this postseason, with Mark Vientos leading in batting average and RBIs. Pete Alonso continues to be a power hitter, leading the team in home runs. Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo contribute significantly to the team’s offensive strength.
- AVG Leader: Mark Vientos .429
- HR Leader: Pete Alonso 3
- RBI Leader: Mark Vientos 7
- Runs Leader: Brandon Nimmo 6
- SB Leader: Harrison Bader 2
Mets regular season leaders
- AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor .273
- HR Leader: Pete Alonso 34
- RBI Leader: Francisco Lindor 91
- Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 107
- SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 29
Dodgers playoff leaders ahead of Sunday’s NLCS Game 1
The Dodgers have relied on the consistent performance of Teoscar Hernández, who leads the team in RBIs and batting average. Mookie Betts is another standout player, leading in home runs and runs scored. The Dodgers’ lineup is strong, making them formidable opponents.
- AVG Leader: Teoscar Hernández .333
- HR Leader: Mookie Betts 2
- RBI Leader: Teoscar Hernández 7
- Runs Leader: Mookie Betts 4
- SB Leader: Tommy Edman 2
Dodgers regular season leaders
- AVG Leader: Shohei Ohtani .310
- HR Leader: Shohei Ohtani 54
- RBI Leader: Shohei Ohtani 130
- Runs Leader: Shohei Ohtani 134
- SB Leader: Shohei Ohtani 59