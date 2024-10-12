The New York Mets will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 8:15 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Mets are the underdog for the first game in LA. The weather forecast predicts a clear sky with a high of 80°F.

Mets vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 1 odds (10/13/24)

Odds for the MLB game between the Mets and Dodgers indicate a competitive matchup. Various NY Sportsbooks have set the over/under at 8.0, reflecting expectations of a moderate-scoring game. The Dodgers are favored, with the moneyline around -160 to -162, suggesting a slight edge over the Mets. Here are the latest on the Mets odds for Game 1:

FanDuel : Dodgers -162, Mets +136, over/under 8.0

BetMGM : Dodgers -160, Mets +135, over/under 8.0

Caesars : Dodgers -160, Mets +135, over/under 8.0

Fanatics: Dodgers -160, Mets +130, over/under 8.0

Odds are subject to change for Mets vs. Dodgers.

Mets vs. Dodgers projected starting lineups for Sunday

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) 3B Mark Vientos (R) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) 1B Pete Alonso (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) DH J.D. Martinez (R) RF Starling Marte (R) CF Tyrone Taylor (R) C Francisco Alvarez (R)

Dodgers starting lineup

DH Shohei Ohtani (L) RF Mookie Betts (R) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) LF Teoscar Hernández (R) 3B Max Muncy (L) C Will Smith (R) 2B Gavin Lux (L) SS Tommy Edman (S) CF Enrique Hernández (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Mets vs. Dodgers probable starters for Sunday

Postseason pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) Kodai Senga (R) 0-0 4.50 1.00 37.5% 12.5% (LAD) Jack Flaherty (R) 0-1 6.75 1.12 9.1% 4.5%

Regular season pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) Kodai Senga 1-0 3.38 0.56 45.0% 5.0% (LAD) Jack Flaherty (R) 13-7 3.17 1.07 29.0% 5.7%

Mets vs. Dodgers injuries for Sunday

Mets injuries

Brooks Raley, Jeff McNeil, Paul Blackburn, Sean Reid-Foley, and Drew Smith are out. Raley and Blackburn are out for the season. McNeil is expected back in late October.

Dodgers injuries

Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow, and Brent Honeywell are out. Kershaw and Glasnow will miss the rest of the season. Freddie Freeman and Miguel Rojas are questionable for the next game.

Team standings and stats for Sunday’s NLCS Game 1

New York Mets postseason & regular season team stats

The New York Mets are in the NLCS and have been one of the hottest teams in the postseason with a 5-2 record in the playoffs. The Mets’ pitching has been a standout, boasting an ERA of 3.06 and tallying 59 strikeouts. In their recent game against the Phillies, they held their opponents to just one run with 12 strikeouts. The postseason stats include:

Runs per game : 5.4

: 5.4 Team average : .241

: .241 Team home runs : 8.0

: 8.0 Team Stolen bases : 5.0

: 5.0 Team ERA : 3.06

: 3.06 Team pitching strikeouts: 59

Mets regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .246

: .246 Team home runs : 207

: 207 Team Stolen bases : 106

: 106 Team ERA : 3.96

: 3.96 Team pitching strikeouts: 1455

LA Dodgers postseason & regular season team stats

The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to escape the NLDS against the rival San Diego Padres. In must-win games in the last two, the Dodgers got the wins. LA holds a 3-2 record in the NL West playoffs. The Dodgers’ offense has been productive, particularly in their 8-run victory against the Padres. Postseason stats include:

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .228

: .228 Team home runs : 9.0

: 9.0 Team Stolen bases : 5.0

: 5.0 Team ERA : 4.29

: 4.29 Team pitching strikeouts: 32

Dodgers regular season stats

Runs per game : 5.2

: 5.2 Team average : .258

: .258 Team home runs : 233

: 233 Team Stolen bases : 136

: 136 Team ERA : 3.92

: 3.92 Team pitching strikeouts: 1390

Match player stats for Mets vs. Dodgers

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are key players for the Mets, with Alonso leading in home runs this postseason. Mark Vientos has been impressive, boasting the highest batting average on the team. On the Dodgers’ side, Teoscar Hernández and Mookie Betts are notable, with Hernández leading in RBIs and Betts in home runs. Both teams have shown strong performances, making Mets odds an interesting consideration for bettors.

Mets playoff leaders ahead of Sunday’s NLCS Game 1

The Mets have shown strong performances this postseason, with Mark Vientos leading in batting average and RBIs. Pete Alonso continues to be a power hitter, leading the team in home runs. Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo contribute significantly to the team’s offensive strength.

AVG Leader: Mark Vientos .429

Mark Vientos .429 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 3

Pete Alonso 3 RBI Leader: Mark Vientos 7

Mark Vientos 7 Runs Leader: Brandon Nimmo 6

Brandon Nimmo 6 SB Leader: Harrison Bader 2

Mets regular season leaders

AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor .273

Francisco Lindor .273 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 34

Pete Alonso 34 RBI Leader: Francisco Lindor 91

Francisco Lindor 91 Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 107

Francisco Lindor 107 SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 29

Dodgers playoff leaders ahead of Sunday’s NLCS Game 1

The Dodgers have relied on the consistent performance of Teoscar Hernández, who leads the team in RBIs and batting average. Mookie Betts is another standout player, leading in home runs and runs scored. The Dodgers’ lineup is strong, making them formidable opponents.

AVG Leader: Teoscar Hernández .333

Teoscar Hernández .333 HR Leader: Mookie Betts 2

Mookie Betts 2 RBI Leader: Teoscar Hernández 7

Teoscar Hernández 7 Runs Leader: Mookie Betts 4

Mookie Betts 4 SB Leader: Tommy Edman 2

Dodgers regular season leaders