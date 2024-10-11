The Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians in a pivotal Game 5 of the ALDS on Oct. 12 at 8:08 p.m. ET. The postseason game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Detroit enters with a money line of -122, while Cleveland is at +104. The weather forecast predicts scattered clouds with a high of 63°F. Fans can follow the MLB odds for this matchup. The winner of Saturday’s Game 5 will face the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

Tigers vs. Guardians ALDS Game 5 odds (10/12/24)

Saturday’s ALDS Game 5 between the Tigers and Guardians presents intriguing NY sports betting opportunities. The Tigers are favored across all major online sportsbooks, with a consistent run line of -1.5. The over/under is set at 6.0, suggesting a low-scoring affair. Bettors should note the slight variations in moneyline odds among the sportsbooks. Here is the latest on the odds for Saturday’s game:

FanDuel : Tigers -124, Guardians +106, over/under 6.0

: Tigers -124, Guardians +106, over/under 6.0 BetMGM : Tigers -120, Guardians +100, over/under 6.0

: Tigers -120, Guardians +100, over/under 6.0 Caesars : Tigers -125, Guardians +105, over/under 6.0

: Tigers -125, Guardians +105, over/under 6.0 Fanatics: Tigers -120, Guardians +100, over/under 6.0

Odds are subject to change for Tigers vs. Guardians.

Tigers vs. Guardians projected starting lineups for Saturday

Tigers starting lineup

3B Matt Vierling (R) DH Justyn-Henry Malloy (R) LF Riley Greene (L) 2B Andy Ibáñez (R) RF Wenceel Pérez (S) 1B Spencer Torkelson (R) CF Parker Meadows (L) C Jake Rogers (R) SS Trey Sweeney (L)

Guardians starting lineup

LF Steven Kwan (L) DH David Fry (R) 3B José Ramírez (S) CF Lane Thomas (R) 1B Bo Naylor (L) RF Jhonkensy Noel (R) 2B Andrés Giménez (L) C Austin Hedges (R) SS Brayan Rocchio (S)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Tigers vs. Guardians probable starters for Saturday

Postseason pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (DET) Tarik Skubal (L) 1-0 0.00 0.61 30.4% 2.2% (CLE) TBD -- -- -- -- --

Regular season pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (DET) Tarik Skubal (L) 18-4 2.39 0.92 30.0% 4.6% (CLE) TBD -- -- -- -- --

Tigers vs. Guardians Injuries for Saturday

Tigers injuries

Javier Báez (SS) and Alex Faedo (RP) are out for the season, impacting Detroit’s depth. Kerry Carpenter (RF) is questionable with a hamstring issue, which could affect their lineup.

Guardians injuries

Sam Hentges (RP) and Shane Bieber (SP) are out for the season, affecting Cleveland’s pitching rotation.

Team standings and stats for Saturday’s game

Detroit Tigers postseason & regular season team stats

The Detroit Tigers had a chance to win the ALDS in Game 4 at home but came up short. Now the Tigers will need to win the deciding Game 5 on the road in Cleveland. They have won four of their last six games, holding a streak of one loss. The Tigers aim to maintain their top position as they face the Guardians. Key season stats for Detroit include:

Runs per game : 3.0

: 3.0 Team average : .226

: .226 Team home runs : 3.0

: 3.0 Team stolen bases : 2.0

: 2.0 Team ERA : 2.55

: 2.55 Team pitching strikeouts: 46

Tigers regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.2

: 4.2 Team average : .234

: .234 Team home runs : 162

: 162 Team Stolen bases : 76

: 76 Team ERA : 3.63

: 3.63 Team pitching strikeouts: 1354

Cleveland Guardians postseason & regular season team stats

The Cleveland Guardians keep their season alive with a huge win in Game 4. If momentum is a thing, the Guardians certainly have it as they return home. They have an even split in their last four games and are coming off a win. The Guardians are looking to improve their MLB odds with a strong performance against the Tigers. Key season stats for Cleveland include:

Runs per game : 3.0

: 3.0 Team average : .214

: .214 Team home runs : 3.0

: 3.0 Team stolen bases : 3.0

: 3.0 Team ERA : 2.57

: 2.57 Team pitching strikeouts: 42

Guardians regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.4

: 4.4 Team average : .238

: .238 Team home runs : 185

: 185 Team Stolen bases : 148

: 148 Team ERA : 3.60

: 3.60 Team pitching strikeouts: 1410

Player Stats for Tigers vs. Guardians

In the upcoming matchup, the Tigers’ Zach McKinstry stands out with his recent home run, making him a player to watch. Riley Greene’s consistent hitting adds depth to the Tigers’ lineup. Steven Kwan’s impressive batting average and David Fry’s clutch performances have been pivotal for the Guardians. Recent news highlights Emmanuel Clase’s crucial save and Fry’s game-changing homer, influencing MLB odds for this game.

Tigers playoff leaders ahead of Saturday’s game

Zach McKinstry leads the Tigers in home runs, showcasing power in recent games. Jake Rogers contributes significantly with runs and batting average, while Parker Meadows adds speed with stolen bases. Their performances are crucial for impacting MLB odds.

AVG Leader: Jake Rogers .278

Jake Rogers .278 HR Leader: Zach McKinstry 1

Zach McKinstry 1 RBI Leader: Andy Ibáñez 3

Andy Ibáñez 3 Runs Leader: Jake Rogers 3

Jake Rogers 3 SB Leader: Parker Meadows 1

Tigers regular season leaders

AVG Leader: Riley Greene .262

Riley Greene .262 HR Leader: Riley Greene 24

Riley Greene 24 RBI Leader: Riley Greene 74

Riley Greene 74 Runs Leader: Riley Greene 82

Riley Greene 82 SB Leader: Zach McKinstry 16

Guardians playoff leaders ahead of Saturday’s game

Steven Kwan is a key player for the Guardians with a .500 batting average, impacting MLB odds significantly. José Ramírez provides power with home runs, while David Fry’s RBIs are crucial for the team’s success. The Guardians’ leaders are essential for influencing the game’s outcome.

AVG Leader: Steven Kwan .500

Steven Kwan .500 HR Leader: José Ramírez 1

José Ramírez 1 RBI Leader: David Fry 5

David Fry 5 Runs Leader: Steven Kwan 4

Steven Kwan 4 SB Leader: Andrés Giménez 1

Guardians regular season leaders