The Cleveland Guardians will face the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 of the ALDS on Oct 10, at 6:08 p.m. at Comerica Park in Detroit. The game airs on TBS. Cleveland enters with an MLB odds money line of -115, while Detroit is at +105. The weather forecast predicts clear skies with a high of 62°F. The Tigers lead the series 2-1 and can advance to the ALCS with a victory today.

Guardians vs. Tigers ALDS Game 4 odds (10/10/24)

MLB odds for today’s game between the Guardians and Tigers show a competitive matchup. New York sportsbooks largely favor the Guardians on the moneyline and run line. The run line is set at -1.5 in favor of the Guardians across multiple platforms, with the over/under consistently at 6.5. Here is the latest on the odds for today’s Game 4:

FanDuel : Guardians -118, Tigers +100, over/under 6.5

: Guardians -118, Tigers +100, over/under 6.5 BetMGM : Guardians -115, Tigers -105, over/under 6.5

: Guardians -115, Tigers -105, over/under 6.5 Caesars : Guardians -120, Tigers +100, over/under 6.5

: Guardians -120, Tigers +100, over/under 6.5 Fanatics: Guardians -120, Tigers +100, over/under 6.5

Odds are subject to change for Guardians vs. Tigers.

Guardians vs. Tigers projected starting lineups today

Guardians starting lineup

LF Steven Kwan (L) DH David Fry (R) 3B José Ramírez (S) CF Lane Thomas (R) 1B Bo Naylor (L) RF Jhonkensy Noel (R) 2B Andrés Giménez (L) C Austin Hedges (R) SS Brayan Rocchio (S)

Tigers starting lineup

CF Parker Meadows (L) DH Kerry Carpenter (L) 3B Matt Vierling (R) LF Riley Greene (L) RF Wenceel Pérez (S) 2B Colt Keith (L) 1B Spencer Torkelson (R) SS Trey Sweeney (L) C Jake Rogers (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Postseason pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (CLE) Tanner Bibes (R) 0-0 0.00 1.07 31.6% 5.3% (DET) TBD -- -- -- -- --

Regular season pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (CLE) Tanner Bibee (R) 12-8 3.47 1.12 25.6% 6.0% (DET) TBD -- -- -- -- --

Guardians vs. Tigers Injuries for Thursday

Guardians: Sam Hentges, Shane Bieber, Trevor Stephan, and James Karinchak are out. Hentges and Karinchak have shoulder issues, and Bieber and Stephan have elbow injuries.

Tigers: Javier Báez, Alex Faedo, Brendan White, and Sawyer Gipson-Long are out. Báez has a hip injury. Faedo and White have shoulder and elbow strains, respectively. Gipson-Long is recovering from UCL surgery.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Cleveland Guardians postseason & regular season team stats

The Cleveland Guardians are in a do-or-die. situation today. Lose and their season is over. Win and they keep their postseason alive. With a batting average of .183, they have managed only 1 home run this season. Their recent performance includes a loss against the Detroit Tigers, with a batting average of .182 in Game 3. The Guardians’ pitching staff has an ERA of 2.08, contributing to 32 strikeouts so far this season. The team has struggled, ranking 8th in the league and 4th in their division, with a recent losing streak of two games.

Runs per game : 2.3

: 2.3 Team average : .183

: .183 Team home runs : 1.0

: 1.0 Team Stolen bases : 2.0

: 2.0 Team ERA : 2.08

: 2.08 Team pitching strikeouts: 32

Guardians regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.4

: 4.4 Team average : .238

: .238 Team home runs : 185

: 185 Team stolen bases : 148

: 148 Team ERA : 3.60

: 3.60 Team pitching strikeouts: 1410

Detroit Tigers postseason & regular season team stats team stats

The Detroit Tigers have a chance to eliminate the Guardians today and advance to the ALCS. They enter Game 4 with a 4-1 record. Their Game 3 victory over the Guardians showcased a .257 batting average and 3 runs scored. The Tigers have a solid ERA of 2.04 and have accumulated 40 strikeouts this season. They are currently on a winning streak. With a batting average of .216, the Tigers have hit 2 home runs and have 2 stolen bases.

Runs per game : 2.8

: 2.8 Team average : .216

: .216 Team home runs : 2.0

: 2.0 Team Stolen bases : 2.0

: 2.0 Team ERA : 2.04

: 2.04 Team pitching strikeouts: 40

Tigers regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.2

: 4.2 Team average : .234

: .234 Team home runs : 162

: 162 Team stolen bases : 76

: 76 Team ERA : 3.63

: 3.63 Team pitching strikeouts: 1354

Player Stats for Guardians vs. Tigers

Steven Kwan is a standout for the Guardians, boasting a remarkable batting average of .455 in the playoffs. The Tigers’ Jake Rogers is equally impressive, with a .333 batting average and leading his team in runs. Recent news highlights Tanner Bibee’s strong pitching for the Guardians, while Kyle Manzardo seeks his first hit. MLB odds may be influenced by these key players and their performances.

Guardians playoff leaders ahead of today’s ALDS Game 4

Steven Kwan continues to be a key player for the Guardians, with a .455 batting average and leading the team in runs. Lane Thomas is another pivotal player, leading in home runs and RBIs. The team looks poised for a strong performance with Tanner Bibee’s solid pitching in previous games.

AVG Leader: Steven Kwan .455

Steven Kwan .455 HR Leader: Lane Thomas 1

Lane Thomas 1 RBI Leader: Lane Thomas 3

Lane Thomas 3 Runs Leader: Steven Kwan 2

Steven Kwan 2 SB Leader: Andrés Giménez 1

Guardians regular season leaders

AVG Leader: Steven Kwan .292

Steven Kwan .292 HR Leader: José Ramírez 39

José Ramírez 39 RBI Leader: José Ramírez 118

José Ramírez 118 Runs Leader: José Ramírez 114

José Ramírez 114 SB Leader: José Ramírez 41

Tigers playoff leaders ahead of today’s ALDS Game 4

Jake Rogers leads the Tigers with a .333 batting average and is crucial in scoring runs. Parker Meadows adds strength with his home run and stolen base capabilities. The Tigers’ pitching lineup, including Brant Hurter and Tyler Holton, will be vital in countering the Guardians’ offensive strategies.

AVG Leader: Jake Rogers .333

Jake Rogers .333 HR Leader: Parker Meadows 1

Parker Meadows 1 RBI Leader: Andy Ibáñez 3

Andy Ibáñez 3 Runs Leader: Jake Rogers 3

Jake Rogers 3 SB Leader: Parker Meadows 1

Tigers regular season leaders