The Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers in Game 3 of the ALDS on Oct 9. The game starts at 3:08 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit. It airs on TBS. Cleveland enters with a moneyline of -110, while Detroit’s moneyline is fairly similar. The matchup is set during the MLB postseason. The weather forecast indicates clear skies with a high of 56°F. The series is tied at 1-1 heading into Game 3.

Guardians vs. Tigers ALDS Game 3 odds (10/09/24)

The Guardians and Tigers face off in an MLB matchup with balanced odds across major NY online sportsbooks. The moneyline is evenly set, indicating a closely contested game. The over/under is 7 runs, suggesting a moderate scoring affair. The run line favors the Guardians at -1.5, showing a slight edge in their favor. Here’s the latest on the MLB odds for today’s game:

FanDuel : Guardians -110, Tigers -106, over/under 7.0

: Guardians -110, Tigers -106, over/under 7.0 BetMGM : Guardians -110, Tigers -110, over/under 7.0

: Guardians -110, Tigers -110, over/under 7.0 Caesars : Guardians -110, Tigers -110, over/under 7.0

: Guardians -110, Tigers -110, over/under 7.0 Fanatics: Guardians -110, Tigers -110, over/under 7.0

Odds are subject to change for Guardians vs. Tigers.

Guardians vs. Tigers projected starting lineups today

Guardians starting lineup

LF Steven Kwan (L) DH David Fry (R) 3B José Ramírez (S) CF Lane Thomas (R) 1B Bo Naylor (L) RF Jhonkensy Noel (R) 2B Andrés Giménez (L) C Austin Hedges (R) SS Brayan Rocchio (S)

Tigers starting lineup

CF Parker Meadows (L) DH Kerry Carpenter (L) RF Matt Vierling (R) LF Riley Greene (L) 2B Colt Keith (L) 1B Spencer Torkelson (R) 3B Zach McKinstry (L) SS Trey Sweeney (L) C Jake Rogers (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Guardians vs. Tigers probable starters for Wednesday

Postseason pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (CLE) Alex Cobb (R) -- -- -- -- -- (DET) Keider Montero (R) 0-0 0.00 0.50 42.9% 0.0

Guardians vs. Tigers Injuries for Wednesday

Guardians: Sam Hentges, Shane Bieber, Trevor Stephan, and James Karinchak are all on the 60-day injured list and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to various injuries.

Tigers: Javier Báez, Alex Faedo, Brendan White, and Sawyer Gipson-Long are also on the 60-day injured list, sidelined for the rest of the season with injuries.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Cleveland Guardians postseason & regular season team stats

The Cleveland Guardians have a playoff record of 1-1. Their batting average of .183 and a solitary home run indicate a struggle at the plate. Despite this, their pitching has been solid, with a 1.50 ERA, placing them among the top in the league for pitching efficiency. They have split with a 1-1 record in this series. Their recent performance may influence their MLB odds.

Runs per game : 3.5

: 3.5 Team average : .183

: .183 Team home runs : 1.0

: 1.0 Team stolen bases : 2.0

: 2.0 Team ERA : 1.50

: 1.50 Team pitching strikeouts: 23

Guardians regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.4

: 4.4 Team average : .238

: .238 Team home runs : 185

: 185 Team stolen bases : 148

: 148 Team ERA : 3.60

: 3.60 Team pitching strikeouts: 1410

Detroit Tigers postseason & regular season team stats

The Detroit Tigers have started the MLB postseason on fire with a 3-1 record. Their batting average of .226 and two home runs show a more consistent offensive performance. The team’s ERA of 2.57 and 34 strikeouts highlight their effective pitching. They have won three of their last four games and are currently on a winning streak, which could impact their MLB odds favorably.

Runs per game : 2.8

: 2.8 Team average : .226

: .226 Team home runs : 2.0

: 2.0 Team stolen bases : 2.0

: 2.0 Team ERA : 2.57

: 2.57 Team pitching strikeouts: 34

Tigers regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.2

: 4.2 Team average : .234

: .234 Team home runs : 162

: 162 Team stolen bases : 76

: 76 Team ERA : 3.63

: 3.63 Team pitching strikeouts: 1354

Player Stats for Guardians vs. Tigers

Matthew Boyd and Josh Naylor are key players for the Guardians in today’s matchup. Boyd’s pitching will be crucial, while Naylor’s batting average of .286 highlights his offensive potential. The Tigers’ Kerry Carpenter, who recently hit a pivotal three-run homer, will be a significant factor, along with Jake Rogers, who leads the team with a batting average of .308. Recent performances and MLB odds suggest a competitive game ahead.

Guardians playoff leaders ahead of today’s ALDS Game 3

The Guardians look to Josh Naylor and Lane Thomas for offensive production. Naylor’s consistency at the plate and Thomas’s power are vital. Cade Smith’s pitching will be under scrutiny as the team aims to capitalize on their home advantage.

AVG Leader: Josh Naylor .286

Josh Naylor .286 HR Leader: Lane Thomas 1

Lane Thomas 1 RBI Leader: Lane Thomas 3

Lane Thomas 3 Runs Leader: Steven Kwan 2

Steven Kwan 2 SB Leader: Andrés Giménez 1

Guardians regular season leaders

AVG Leader: Steven Kwan .292

Steven Kwan .292 HR Leader: José Ramírez 39

José Ramírez 39 RBI Leader: José Ramírez 118

José Ramírez 118 Runs Leader: José Ramírez 114

José Ramírez 114 SB Leader: José Ramírez 41

Tigers playoff leaders ahead of today’s ALDS Game 3

The Tigers rely on Jake Rogers and Parker Meadows for offensive impact. Rogers’s recent form and Meadows’s base-stealing ability are crucial. Tarik Skubal’s probable return from injury could influence the pitching dynamics significantly.

AVG Leader: Jake Rogers .308

Jake Rogers .308 HR Leader: Parker Meadows 1

Parker Meadows 1 RBI Leader: Andy Ibáñez 3

Andy Ibáñez 3 Runs Leader: Jake Rogers 2

Jake Rogers 2 SB Leader: Parker Meadows 1

Tigers regular season leaders