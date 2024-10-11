The San Diego Padres will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the ALDS on Oct. 11 at 8:08 p.m. The game will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, and will be broadcast on FOX. MLB odds list the Padres with a money line of +122, while the Dodgers are at -142. This matchup features two National League West teams. The winner of tonight’s pivotal Game 5 wins the series and advances to the NLCS to face the New York Mets.

Padres vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 5 odds (10/11/24)

The Dodgers are favored against the Padres with moneyline odds across major NY sportsbooks. MLB odds show an over/under set at 8.0, indicating a moderate scoring game. The run line is set at Dodgers -1.5, showing a consistent view from sportsbooks.

FanDuel : Dodgers -146, Padres +124, over/under 8.0

: Dodgers -146, Padres +124, over/under 8.0 BetMGM : Dodgers -145, Padres +120, over/under 8.0

: Dodgers -145, Padres +120, over/under 8.0 Caesars : Dodgers -140, Padres +118, over/under 8.0

: Dodgers -140, Padres +118, over/under 8.0 Fanatics: Dodgers -145, Padres +120, over/under 8.0

Odds are subject to change for Padres vs. Dodgers.

Padres vs. Dodgers projected starting lineups today

Padres starting lineup

1B Luis Arraez (L) RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) LF Jurickson Profar (S) 3B Manny Machado (R) CF Jackson Merrill (L) SS Xander Bogaerts (R) DH David Peralta (L) 2B Jake Cronenworth (L) C Kyle Higashioka (R)

Dodgers starting lineup

DH Shohei Ohtani (L) RF Mookie Betts (R) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) LF Teoscar Hernández (R) 3B Max Muncy (L) C Will Smith (R) 2B Gavin Lux (L) SS Tommy Edman (S) CF Enrique Hernández (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Padres vs. Dodgers probable starters for Friday

Postseason pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (SD) Yu Darvish (R) 1-0 1.29 0.71 11.1% 7.4% (LAD) Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R) 0-0 15.00 2.33 5.6% 11.1%

Regular season pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (SD) Yu Darvish (R) 7-3 3.31 1.06 22.5% 6.4% (LAD) Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R) 7-2 3.00 1.11 28.1% 5.9%

Padres vs. Dodgers Injuries for Friday

Padres: Joe Musgrove and Luis Patiño are out for the season due to elbow injuries. Ha-Seong Kim and Jay Groome will not play, with Kim sidelined by a shoulder injury and Groome suspended. Mason McCoy is out with back inflammation but may return in October.

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow are out for the season with toe and elbow injuries, respectively. Miguel Rojas is questionable with a groin injury and may not play. Freddie Freeman’s status is uncertain due to an ankle injury.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

San Diego Padres postseason & regular season team stats

The San Diego Padres are in a do-or-die situation. Win tonight and they advance to the NLCS. Lose and San Diego’s season is over. The Padres’ last outing resulted in a Game 4 loss to the Dodgers. The Padres’ season stats indicate:

Runs per game : 5.0

: 5.0 Team average : .246

: .246 Team home runs : 11

: 11 Team Stolen bases : 0

: 0 Team ERA : 3.91

: 3.91 Team pitching strikeouts: 56

Padres regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .263

: .263 Team home runs : 190

: 190 Team stolen bases : 120

: 120 Team ERA : 3.86

: 3.86 Team pitching strikeouts: 1453

LA Dodgers postseason & regular season team stats

The Los Angeles Dodgers kept their season alive with a win in Game 4. They’ll look to do so again in a win-or-go-home Game 5. A recent victory against the Padres led to tonight’s game. Dodgers’ season stats reveal:

Runs per game : 5.5

: 5.5 Team average : .244

: .244 Team home runs : 7

: 7 Team Stolen bases : 4

: 4 Team ERA : 5.40

: 5.40 Team pitching strikeouts: 25

Dodgers regular season stats

Runs per game : 5.2

: 5.2 Team average : .258

: .258 Team home runs : 233

: 233 Team stolen bases : 136

: 136 Team ERA : 3.92

: 3.92 Team pitching strikeouts: 1390

Player Stats for Padres vs. Dodgers

The upcoming matchup between the Padres and Dodgers features standout players whose performances could impact MLB odds significantly. Fernando Tatis Jr. remains a key player for the Padres, leading in multiple categories, while Mookie Betts of the Dodgers has been crucial with his recent home runs. Notably, Will Smith’s two-run homer and Betts’ consecutive game homers have been pivotal in recent games. The absence of Miguel Rojas due to injury could affect the Dodgers’ lineup.

Padres playoff leaders ahead of tonight’s NLDS Game 5

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been the Padres’ standout performer, leading in batting average, home runs, runs batted in, and runs scored during the playoffs. His contributions are essential for the Padres’ success. Despite a low count, David Peralta has also been notable, especially in stolen bases.

AVG Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. .500

Fernando Tatis Jr. .500 HR Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. 4

Fernando Tatis Jr. 4 RBI Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. 7

Fernando Tatis Jr. 7 Runs Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. 8

Fernando Tatis Jr. 8 SB Leader: David Peralta 0

Padres regular season leaders

AVG Leader: Luis Arraez .314

Luis Arraez .314 HR Leader: Manny Machado 29

Manny Machado 29 RBI Leader: Manny Machado 105

Manny Machado 105 Runs Leader: Jurickson Profar 94

Jurickson Profar 94 SB Leader: Ha-Seong Kim 22

Dodgers playoff leaders ahead of tonight’s NLDS Game 5

Mookie Betts has been a crucial player for the Dodgers, with significant contributions in home runs and runs scored. Teoscar Hernández leads in batting average and RBIs, bolstering the Dodgers’ lineup. The Dodgers’ recent performances, especially Betts’ back-to-back homers, have been influential in shaping MLB odds.

AVG Leader: Teoscar Hernández .333

Teoscar Hernández .333 HR Leader: Mookie Betts 2

Mookie Betts 2 RBI Leader: Teoscar Hernández 6

Teoscar Hernández 6 Runs Leader: Mookie Betts 4

Mookie Betts 4 SB Leader: Tommy Edman 2

Dodgers regular season leaders