The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS on October 9. The game starts at 9:08 p.m. at PETCO Park, San Diego, and will be broadcast on FS1. The Dodgers’ moneyline is +115, while the Padres’ is -132. MLB odds heavily favor the Padres tonight. The Padres can win the series tonight with a victory over the rival Dodgers.
Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 4 odds (10/09/24)
Today’s MLB game between the Dodgers and Padres presents several betting options. San Diego is favored across major sportsbooks in New York, with moneyline odds around -135. The over/under is consistent at 8.0, providing another angle for bettors.
- FanDuel: Padres -132, Dodgers +112, over/under 8.0
- BetMGM: Padres -135, Dodgers +115, over/under 8.0
- Caesars: Padres -135, Dodgers +115, over/under 8.0
- Fanatics: Padres -140, Dodgers +115, over/under 8.0
Odds are subject to change for Dodgers vs. Padres.
Dodgers vs. Padres projected starting lineups today
Dodgers starting lineup
- DH Shohei Ohtani (L)
- RF Mookie Betts (R)
- 1B Freddie Freeman (L)
- LF Teoscar Hernández (R)
- 3B Max Muncy (L)
- C Will Smith (R)
- 2B Gavin Lux (L)
- CF Tommy Edman (S)
- SS Miguel Rojas (R)
Padres starting lineup
- DH Luis Arraez (L)
- RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (R)
- LF Jurickson Profar (S)
- 3B Manny Machado (R)
- CF Jackson Merrill (L)
- SS Xander Bogaerts (R)
- 1B Donovan Solano (R)
- 2B Jake Cronenworth (L)
- C Kyle Higashioka (R)
Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io
Dodgers vs. Padres probable starters for Wednesday
Postseason pitching stats
|Starters
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|(LAD) Ryan Brasier (R)
|1-0
|7.71
|1.29
|10.0%
|0.0
|(SD) Dylan Cease (R)
|0-0
|13.50
|2.40
|26.3%
|10.5%
Regular season pitching stats
|Starters
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|(LAD) Ryan Brasier (R)
|1-0
|3.54
|0.96
|22.7%
|4.5%
|(SD) Dylan Cease (R)
|14-11
|3.47
|1.07
|28.6%
|8.3%
Dodgers vs. Padres Injuries for Wednesday
Dodgers: Miguel Rojas is questionable for Game 4 against the Padres due to a left groin tear aggravated in Game 3. If ruled out, Tommy Edman may replace him at shortstop.
Padres: Joe Musgrove is out for the series with a right elbow UCL injury, requiring Tommy John surgery.
Team standings and stats for today’s game
Los Angeles Dodgers postseason & regular season team stats
The Dodgers have a challenging start in the playoffs with a record of 1-2. In their recent game against the Padres, they scored 5 runs with a batting average of .182. Their postseason stats include:
- Runs per game: 4.7
- Team average: 0.216
- Team home runs: 4.0
- Team stolen bases: 4.0
- Team ERA: 7.27
- Team pitching strikeouts: 17
Dodgers regular season stats
- Runs per game: 5.2
- Team average: .258
- Team home runs: 233
- Team stolen bases: 136
- Team ERA: 3.92
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1390
San Diego Padres postseason & regular season team stats
The Padres have been one of the best teams in the playoffs, with a 4-1 playoff record. They are riding a two-game winning streak. In their last ten games, they have secured four wins. They dominated in their recent matchup against the Dodgers with a 10-5 victory and a batting average of 0.333. Their postseason stats highlight:
- Runs per game: 6.0
- Team average: 0.255
- Team home runs: 11.0
- Team stolen bases: 0.0
- Team ERA: 3.48
- Team pitching strikeouts: 46
Padres regular season stats
- Runs per game: 4.7
- Team average: .263
- Team home runs: 190
- Team stolen bases: 120
- Team ERA: 3.86
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1453
Player Stats for Dodgers vs. Padres
Teoscar Hernández and Fernando Tatis Jr. are the standout players in today’s MLB matchup. Hernández leads the Dodgers with a .300 batting average, while Tatis Jr. is a force for the Padres, boasting a .556 average. Recent news highlights Miguel Rojas’ uncertain status due to a groin injury, impacting the Dodgers’ lineup, and Dylan Cease’s short-rest start for the Padres, which could influence MLB odds for this game.
Dodgers playoff leaders ahead of tonight’s NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers will rely on Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernández to drive their offense. Betts is a key player with his recent home run and run-scoring ability. Hernández’s consistency at the plate is vital for the Dodgers’ success.
- AVG Leader: Teoscar Hernández .300
- HR Leader: Mookie Betts 1
- RBI Leader: Teoscar Hernández 6
- Runs Leader: Mookie Betts 3
- SB Leader: Tommy Edman 2
Dodgers regular season leaders
- AVG Leader: Shohei Ohtani .310
- HR Leader: Shohei Ohtani 54
- RBI Leader: Shohei Ohtani 130
- Runs Leader: Shohei Ohtani 134
- SB Leader: Shohei Ohtani 59
Padres playoff leaders ahead of tonight’s NLDS Game 4
Fernando Tatis Jr. is the Padres’ offensive powerhouse, leading in multiple categories. Manny Machado and David Peralta also contribute significantly to the team’s performance. Tatis Jr.’s home run and RBI stats are crucial for the Padres’ game plan.
- AVG Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. .556
- HR Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. 4
- RBI Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. 7
- Runs Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. 8
- SB Leader: David Peralta 0
Padres regular season leaders
- AVG Leader: Luis Arraez .314
- HR Leader: Manny Machado 29
- RBI Leader: Manny Machado 105
- Runs Leader: Jurickson Profar 94
- SB Leader: Ha-Seong Kim 22