The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS on October 9. The game starts at 9:08 p.m. at PETCO Park, San Diego, and will be broadcast on FS1. The Dodgers’ moneyline is +115, while the Padres’ is -132. MLB odds heavily favor the Padres tonight. The Padres can win the series tonight with a victory over the rival Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 4 odds (10/09/24)

Today’s MLB game between the Dodgers and Padres presents several betting options. San Diego is favored across major sportsbooks in New York, with moneyline odds around -135. The over/under is consistent at 8.0, providing another angle for bettors.

FanDuel : Padres -132, Dodgers +112, over/under 8.0

: Padres -132, Dodgers +112, over/under 8.0 BetMGM : Padres -135, Dodgers +115, over/under 8.0

: Padres -135, Dodgers +115, over/under 8.0 Caesars : Padres -135, Dodgers +115, over/under 8.0

: Padres -135, Dodgers +115, over/under 8.0 Fanatics: Padres -140, Dodgers +115, over/under 8.0

Odds are subject to change for Dodgers vs. Padres.

Dodgers vs. Padres projected starting lineups today

Dodgers starting lineup

DH Shohei Ohtani (L) RF Mookie Betts (R) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) LF Teoscar Hernández (R) 3B Max Muncy (L) C Will Smith (R) 2B Gavin Lux (L) CF Tommy Edman (S) SS Miguel Rojas (R)

Padres starting lineup

DH Luis Arraez (L) RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) LF Jurickson Profar (S) 3B Manny Machado (R) CF Jackson Merrill (L) SS Xander Bogaerts (R) 1B Donovan Solano (R) 2B Jake Cronenworth (L) C Kyle Higashioka (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Dodgers vs. Padres probable starters for Wednesday

Postseason pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (LAD) Ryan Brasier (R) 1-0 7.71 1.29 10.0% 0.0 (SD) Dylan Cease (R) 0-0 13.50 2.40 26.3% 10.5%

Regular season pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (LAD) Ryan Brasier (R) 1-0 3.54 0.96 22.7% 4.5% (SD) Dylan Cease (R) 14-11 3.47 1.07 28.6% 8.3%

Dodgers vs. Padres Injuries for Wednesday

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas is questionable for Game 4 against the Padres due to a left groin tear aggravated in Game 3. If ruled out, Tommy Edman may replace him at shortstop.

Padres: Joe Musgrove is out for the series with a right elbow UCL injury, requiring Tommy John surgery.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Los Angeles Dodgers postseason & regular season team stats

The Dodgers have a challenging start in the playoffs with a record of 1-2. In their recent game against the Padres, they scored 5 runs with a batting average of .182. Their postseason stats include:

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : 0.216

: 0.216 Team home runs : 4.0

: 4.0 Team stolen bases : 4.0

: 4.0 Team ERA : 7.27

: 7.27 Team pitching strikeouts: 17

Dodgers regular season stats

Runs per game : 5.2

: 5.2 Team average : .258

: .258 Team home runs : 233

: 233 Team stolen bases : 136

: 136 Team ERA : 3.92

: 3.92 Team pitching strikeouts: 1390

San Diego Padres postseason & regular season team stats

The Padres have been one of the best teams in the playoffs, with a 4-1 playoff record. They are riding a two-game winning streak. In their last ten games, they have secured four wins. They dominated in their recent matchup against the Dodgers with a 10-5 victory and a batting average of 0.333. Their postseason stats highlight:

Runs per game : 6.0

: 6.0 Team average : 0.255

: 0.255 Team home runs : 11.0

: 11.0 Team stolen bases : 0.0

: 0.0 Team ERA : 3.48

: 3.48 Team pitching strikeouts: 46

Padres regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .263

: .263 Team home runs : 190

: 190 Team stolen bases : 120

: 120 Team ERA : 3.86

: 3.86 Team pitching strikeouts: 1453

Player Stats for Dodgers vs. Padres

Teoscar Hernández and Fernando Tatis Jr. are the standout players in today’s MLB matchup. Hernández leads the Dodgers with a .300 batting average, while Tatis Jr. is a force for the Padres, boasting a .556 average. Recent news highlights Miguel Rojas’ uncertain status due to a groin injury, impacting the Dodgers’ lineup, and Dylan Cease’s short-rest start for the Padres, which could influence MLB odds for this game.

Dodgers playoff leaders ahead of tonight’s NLDS Game 4

The Dodgers will rely on Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernández to drive their offense. Betts is a key player with his recent home run and run-scoring ability. Hernández’s consistency at the plate is vital for the Dodgers’ success.

AVG Leader: Teoscar Hernández .300

Teoscar Hernández .300 HR Leader: Mookie Betts 1

Mookie Betts 1 RBI Leader: Teoscar Hernández 6

Teoscar Hernández 6 Runs Leader: Mookie Betts 3

Mookie Betts 3 SB Leader: Tommy Edman 2

Dodgers regular season leaders

AVG Leader: Shohei Ohtani .310

Shohei Ohtani .310 HR Leader: Shohei Ohtani 54

Shohei Ohtani 54 RBI Leader: Shohei Ohtani 130

Shohei Ohtani 130 Runs Leader: Shohei Ohtani 134

Shohei Ohtani 134 SB Leader: Shohei Ohtani 59

Padres playoff leaders ahead of tonight’s NLDS Game 4

Fernando Tatis Jr. is the Padres’ offensive powerhouse, leading in multiple categories. Manny Machado and David Peralta also contribute significantly to the team’s performance. Tatis Jr.’s home run and RBI stats are crucial for the Padres’ game plan.

AVG Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. .556

Fernando Tatis Jr. .556 HR Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. 4

Fernando Tatis Jr. 4 RBI Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. 7

Fernando Tatis Jr. 7 Runs Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. 8

Fernando Tatis Jr. 8 SB Leader: David Peralta 0

Padres regular season leaders