The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS on Oct 8, at 9:08 p.m. ET at PETCO Park in San Diego. The game airs on FS1. Dodgers enter with an MLB odds moneyline of +135, while Padres are at -157. The forecast predicts scattered clouds with a high of 77°F. The NLDS is tied at 1-1 heading into Game 3.
Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 3 odds (10/8/24)
At various New York sports betting apps, the Padres are favorites over the Dodgers for tonight’s Game 3. The odds imply a significant win probability for the Padres. The over/under for the game is set at 7.5 runs, indicating moderate offensive expectations. Bettors can also consider the runline, where the Padres are favored by -1.5. MLB odds suggest a competitive game with the potential for a close scoreline.
- FanDuel: Padres -158, Dodgers +134, over/under 7.5
- BetMGM: Padres -155, Dodgers +130, over/under 7.5
- Caesars: Padres -160, Dodgers +135, over/under 7.5
- Fanatics: Padres -160, Dodgers +130, over/under 7.5
Dodgers vs. Padres projected starting lineups today
Dodgers starting lineup
- DH Shohei Ohtani (L)
- RF Mookie Betts (R)
- 1B Freddie Freeman (L) (questionable to play)
- LF Teoscar Hernández (R)
- 3B Max Muncy (L)
- C Will Smith (R)
- 2B Gavin Lux (L)
- CF Tommy Edman (S)
- SS Miguel Rojas (R)
Padres starting lineup
- DH Luis Arraez (L)
- RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (R)
- LF Jurickson Profar (S)
- 3B Manny Machado (R)
- CF Jackson Merrill (L)
- SS Xander Bogaerts (R)
- 2B Jake Cronenworth (L)
- 1B Donovan Solano (R)
- C Kyle Higashioka (R)
Dodgers vs. Padres probable starters for Tuesday
Postseason pitching stats
|Starters
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|(LAD) Walker Buehler (R)
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|(SD) Michael King (R)
|1-0
|0.00
|0.71
|48.2%
|0.0
Regular season pitching stats
|Starters
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|(LAD) Walker Buehler (R)
|1-6
|5.38
|1.55
|17.9%
|7.8%
|(SD) Michael King (R)
|13-9
|2.95
|1.19
|27.2%
|8.5%
Dodgers vs. Padres Injuries for Tuesday
Dodgers injuries
Freddie Freeman is questionable for Game 3 due to right ankle discomfort. His availability will be determined closer to game time.
Padres injuries
Joe Musgrove is out for the season and will undergo Tommy John surgery due to a right elbow UCL injury.
Team standings and stats for today’s game
Los Angeles Dodgers postseason & regular season team stats
The Dodgers currently hold a 1-1 record in the MLB playoffs. Their recent performance shows a mixed bag, with a loss in their last game. But the Dodgers did get the Game 1 win on Saturday. The Dodgers’ season stats include:
- Runs per game: 4.5
- Team average: 0.234
- Team home runs: 2.0
- Team stolen bases: 4.0
- Team ERA: 7.50
- Team pitching strikeouts: 13
Dodgers regular team stats
- Runs per game: 5.2
- Team average: .258
- Team home runs: 233
- Team stolen bases: 136
- Team ERA: 3.92
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1390
San Diego Padres postseason & regular season team stats
The Padres have started the MLB playoffs on fire with a 3-1 record. They have shown strong form, winning their last game against the Dodgers. They achieved one win and one loss in the current series against the Dodgers. Their season stats are:
- Runs per game: 6.0
- Team average: 0.261
- Team home runs: 10.0
- Team stolen bases: 0.0
- Team ERA: 3.09
- Team pitching strikeouts: 37
Padres regular season team stats
- Runs per game: 4.7
- Team average: .263
- Team home runs: 190
- Team stolen bases: 120
- Team ERA: 3.86
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1453
Player Stats for Dodgers vs. Padres
Fernando Tatis Jr. and Shohei Ohtani are standout players to watch in today’s game between the Dodgers and Padres. Tatis Jr. has shown impressive form, while Ohtani leads the Dodgers in multiple categories. Recent news highlights the uncertainty around Freddie Freeman’s participation due to an ankle issue and potential strategic changes for the Padres following Joe Musgrove’s injury.
Dodgers playoff leaders ahead of tonight’s NLDS Game 3
Gavin Lux has been a key player for the Dodgers, leading in batting average with .429. Max Muncy’s contribution with home runs adds depth to their lineup. Shohei Ohtani’s RBIs and Will Smith’s runs further strengthen the Dodgers’ lineup. Tommy Edman’s speed on the bases is also a crucial factor.
- AVG Leader: Gavin Lux .429
- HR Leader: Max Muncy 1
- RBI Leader: Shohei Ohtani 3
- Runs Leader: Will Smith 2
- SB Leader: Tommy Edman 2
Dodgers regular season leaders
- AVG Leader: Shohei Ohtani .310
- HR Leader: Shohei Ohtani 54
- RBI Leader: Shohei Ohtani 130
- Runs Leader: Shohei Ohtani 134
- SB Leader: Shohei Ohtani 59
Padres playoff leaders ahead of tonight’s NLDS Game 3
Fernando Tatis Jr. is leading the Padres with an impressive batting average of .643 and tops the team in runs and RBIs. His performance is vital for the Padres’ success. The absence of Musgrove might impact their pitching strategy, but Tatis Jr.’s offensive prowess remains a significant advantage.
- AVG Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. .643
- HR Leader: Kyle Higashioka 3
- RBI Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. 5
- Runs Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. 7
- SB Leader: David Peralta 0
Padres regular season leaders
- AVG Leader: Luis Arraez .314
- HR Leader: Manny Machado 29
- RBI Leader: Manny Machado 105
- Runs Leader: Jurickson Profar 94
- SB Leader: Ha-Seong Kim 22