The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS on Oct 8, at 9:08 p.m. ET at PETCO Park in San Diego. The game airs on FS1. Dodgers enter with an MLB odds moneyline of +135, while Padres are at -157. The forecast predicts scattered clouds with a high of 77°F. The NLDS is tied at 1-1 heading into Game 3.

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 3 odds (10/8/24)

At various New York sports betting apps, the Padres are favorites over the Dodgers for tonight’s Game 3. The odds imply a significant win probability for the Padres. The over/under for the game is set at 7.5 runs, indicating moderate offensive expectations. Bettors can also consider the runline, where the Padres are favored by -1.5. MLB odds suggest a competitive game with the potential for a close scoreline.

Padres -158, Dodgers +134, over/under 7.5

Padres -155, Dodgers +130, over/under 7.5

Padres -160, Dodgers +135, over/under 7.5

Padres -160, Dodgers +130, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Dodgers vs. Padres

Dodgers vs. Padres projected starting lineups today

Dodgers starting lineup

DH Shohei Ohtani (L) RF Mookie Betts (R) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) (questionable to play) LF Teoscar Hernández (R) 3B Max Muncy (L) C Will Smith (R) 2B Gavin Lux (L) CF Tommy Edman (S) SS Miguel Rojas (R)

Padres starting lineup

DH Luis Arraez (L) RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) LF Jurickson Profar (S) 3B Manny Machado (R) CF Jackson Merrill (L) SS Xander Bogaerts (R) 2B Jake Cronenworth (L) 1B Donovan Solano (R) C Kyle Higashioka (R)

Dodgers vs. Padres probable starters for Tuesday

Postseason pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (LAD) Walker Buehler (R) -- -- -- -- -- (SD) Michael King (R) 1-0 0.00 0.71 48.2% 0.0

Regular season pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (LAD) Walker Buehler (R) 1-6 5.38 1.55 17.9% 7.8% (SD) Michael King (R) 13-9 2.95 1.19 27.2% 8.5%

Dodgers vs. Padres Injuries for Tuesday

Dodgers injuries

Freddie Freeman is questionable for Game 3 due to right ankle discomfort. His availability will be determined closer to game time.

Padres injuries

Joe Musgrove is out for the season and will undergo Tommy John surgery due to a right elbow UCL injury.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Los Angeles Dodgers postseason & regular season team stats

The Dodgers currently hold a 1-1 record in the MLB playoffs. Their recent performance shows a mixed bag, with a loss in their last game. But the Dodgers did get the Game 1 win on Saturday. The Dodgers’ season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.5

: 4.5 Team average : 0.234

: 0.234 Team home runs : 2.0

: 2.0 Team stolen bases : 4.0

: 4.0 Team ERA : 7.50

: 7.50 Team pitching strikeouts: 13

Dodgers regular team stats

Runs per game : 5.2

: 5.2 Team average : .258

: .258 Team home runs : 233

: 233 Team stolen bases : 136

: 136 Team ERA : 3.92

: 3.92 Team pitching strikeouts: 1390

San Diego Padres postseason & regular season team stats

The Padres have started the MLB playoffs on fire with a 3-1 record. They have shown strong form, winning their last game against the Dodgers. They achieved one win and one loss in the current series against the Dodgers. Their season stats are:

Runs per game : 6.0

: 6.0 Team average : 0.261

: 0.261 Team home runs : 10.0

: 10.0 Team stolen bases : 0.0

: 0.0 Team ERA : 3.09

: 3.09 Team pitching strikeouts: 37

Padres regular season team stats

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .263

: .263 Team home runs : 190

: 190 Team stolen bases : 120

: 120 Team ERA : 3.86

: 3.86 Team pitching strikeouts: 1453

Player Stats for Dodgers vs. Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Shohei Ohtani are standout players to watch in today’s game between the Dodgers and Padres. Tatis Jr. has shown impressive form, while Ohtani leads the Dodgers in multiple categories. Recent news highlights the uncertainty around Freddie Freeman’s participation due to an ankle issue and potential strategic changes for the Padres following Joe Musgrove’s injury.

Dodgers playoff leaders ahead of tonight’s NLDS Game 3

Gavin Lux has been a key player for the Dodgers, leading in batting average with .429. Max Muncy’s contribution with home runs adds depth to their lineup. Shohei Ohtani’s RBIs and Will Smith’s runs further strengthen the Dodgers’ lineup. Tommy Edman’s speed on the bases is also a crucial factor.

AVG Leader: Gavin Lux .429

Gavin Lux .429 HR Leader: Max Muncy 1

Max Muncy 1 RBI Leader: Shohei Ohtani 3

Shohei Ohtani 3 Runs Leader: Will Smith 2

Will Smith 2 SB Leader: Tommy Edman 2

Dodgers regular season leaders

AVG Leader: Shohei Ohtani .310

Shohei Ohtani .310 HR Leader: Shohei Ohtani 54

Shohei Ohtani 54 RBI Leader: Shohei Ohtani 130

Shohei Ohtani 130 Runs Leader: Shohei Ohtani 134

Shohei Ohtani 134 SB Leader: Shohei Ohtani 59

Padres playoff leaders ahead of tonight’s NLDS Game 3

Fernando Tatis Jr. is leading the Padres with an impressive batting average of .643 and tops the team in runs and RBIs. His performance is vital for the Padres’ success. The absence of Musgrove might impact their pitching strategy, but Tatis Jr.’s offensive prowess remains a significant advantage.

AVG Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. .643

Fernando Tatis Jr. .643 HR Leader: Kyle Higashioka 3

Kyle Higashioka 3 RBI Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. 5

Fernando Tatis Jr. 5 Runs Leader: Fernando Tatis Jr. 7

Fernando Tatis Jr. 7 SB Leader: David Peralta 0

Padres regular season leaders