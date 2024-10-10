The New York Yankees will face the Kansas City Royals in Game 4 of the ALDS on Oct. 10 at 8:08 p.m. ET at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. The game will air on TBS. Yankees odds stand at -154, while the Royals are at +132. The weather forecast suggests a clear sky with a high of 85°F. This matchup is part of the ongoing MLB season, providing an exciting encounter for fans and bettors. The Yankees lead the series 2-1 and can advance to the ALCS win victory over the Royals tonight.

Yankees vs. Royals ALDS Game 4 odds (10/10/24)

The Yankees enter today’s matchup as favorites against the Royals with moneyline odds ranging from -154 to -160 across major NY sports betting apps. The over/under lines suggest a moderate-scoring game with figures set between 7.5 and 8.0. The run line sees the Yankees as -1.5 favorites, indicating an expectation of a potential win by more than one run. Here is the latest on the Yankees odds for tonight’s game:

FanDuel : Yankees -154, Royals +130, over/under 8.0

: Yankees -154, Royals +130, over/under 8.0 BetMGM : Yankees -155, Royals +125, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -155, Royals +125, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Yankees -155, Royals +130, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -155, Royals +130, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Yankees -160, Royals +130, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Yankees vs. Royals

Yankees vs. Royals projected starting lineups today

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) 1B Oswaldo Cabrera (S) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Royals starting lineup

2B Michael Massey (L) SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) DH Vinnie Pasquantino (L) C Salvador Perez (R) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) LF MJ Melendez (L) 3B Maikel Garcia (R) RF Adam Frazier (L) CF Kyle Isbel (L)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Yankees vs. Royals probable starters for Thursday

Postseason pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYY) Gerrit Cole (R) 0-0 5.40 1.80 17.4% 8.7% (KC) Michael Wacha (R) 0-0 6.75 1.75 15.8% 15.8%

Regular season pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYY) Gerrit Cole (R) 8-5 3.41 1.13 24.2% 7.2% (KC) Michael Wacha (R) 13-8 3.35 1.19 20.9% 6.5%

Yankees vs. Royals injuries for Thursday

Yankees injuries

The Yankees will be without Anthony Rizzo due to a fractured finger, impacting their lineup for the Divisional Series. Lou Trivino and Jonathan Loáisiga are also out for the season, limiting the Yankees’ bullpen options.

Royals injuries

The Royals’ bullpen is weakened with Will Smith dealing with back spasms, though he might return in October. Hunter Harvey is out for the season, affecting their relief strategy.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

New York Yankees postseason & regular season team stats

With a win today, the Yankees have a chance to advance to the ALCS. New York enters Game 4 with a 2-1 postseason record. Their current batting average of .211 is a concern, but their power is evident with 3 home runs. Their pitching staff has maintained a solid 3.00 ERA, supported by 27 strikeouts. In their last outing against the Royals, the Yankees secured a 3-2 win.

Runs per game : 3.7

: 3.7 Team average : .211

: .211 Team home runs : 3

: 3 Team Stolen bases : 3

: 3 Team ERA : 3.00

: 3.00 Team pitching strikeouts: 27

Yankees regular season stats

Runs per game : 5.0

: 5.0 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 237

: 237 Team Stolen bases : 88

: 88 Team ERA : 3.76

: 3.76 Team pitching strikeouts: 1457

Kansas City Royals postseason & regular season team stats

The Royals are in a win-or-go-home game tonight. KC has a 3-2 postseason record. Their .240 team batting average and 5 stolen bases indicate a balanced approach. Their pitching staff boasts a league-leading 2.46 ERA with 46 strikeouts. They fell to the Yankees in their last game with a 3-2 loss.

Runs per game : 2.8

: 2.8 Team average : .240

: .240 Team home runs : 2

: 2 Team Stolen bases : 5

: 5 Team ERA : 2.46

: 2.46 Team pitching strikeouts: 46

Royals regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.5

: 4.5 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 170

: 170 Team Stolen bases : 134

: 134 Team ERA : 3.75

: 3.75 Team pitching strikeouts: 1339

Player stats for Yankees vs. Royals

Giancarlo Stanton is a pivotal player for the Yankees, recently hitting a decisive home run against the Royals. His performance is crucial, especially with Aaron Judge’s recent struggles. Meanwhile, the Royals’ Yuli Gurriel leads in runs and will be a key player to watch. Seth Lugo’s command issues were evident in the Royals’ loss, making his performance critical if the Royals hope to turn the game around. Jasson Dominguez remains on the bench, with Alex Verdugo providing depth in the Yankees lineup.

Yankees playoff leaders ahead of tonight’s ALDS Game 4

Giancarlo Stanton leads the Yankees in multiple categories, making him a player to watch in tonight’s game. His recent contributions have been significant, especially with the Yankees odds in focus. Gleyber Torres also stands out with his run-scoring ability. Here are the team leaders for the Yankees:

AVG Leader: Giancarlo Stanton .308

Giancarlo Stanton .308 HR Leader: Giancarlo Stanton 1

Giancarlo Stanton 1 RBI Leader: Giancarlo Stanton 3

Giancarlo Stanton 3 Runs Leader: Gleyber Torres 3

Gleyber Torres 3 SB Leader: Giancarlo Stanton 1

Yankees regular season leaders

AVG Leader: Aaron Judge .322

Aaron Judge .322 HR Leader: Aaron Judge 58

Aaron Judge 58 RBI Leader: Aaron Judge 144

Aaron Judge 144 Runs Leader: Juan Soto 128

Juan Soto 128 SB Leader: Jazz Chisholm Jr. 40

Royals playoff leaders ahead of tonight’s ALDS Game 4

Michael Massey leads the Royals with the highest batting average, making him a key player in their offensive efforts. Yuli Gurriel’s ability to score runs will be vital for the Royals’ chances. Seth Lugo’s pitching will be under scrutiny after his recent struggles. Here are the team leaders for the Royals:

AVG Leader: Michael Massey .368

Michael Massey .368 HR Leader: Salvador Perez 1

Salvador Perez 1 RBI Leader: Garrett Hampson 3

Garrett Hampson 3 Runs Leader: Yuli Gurriel 4

Yuli Gurriel 4 SB Leader: Maikel Garcia 3

Royals regular season leaders