The New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals in Game 3 of the ALDS on Oct 9, at 7:08 p.m. ET at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. The game airs on TBS. Yankees odds are set at -115, while Royals odds are at -103. The matchup is part of the MLB season, with clear skies forecasted and a high of 79°F. The series is tied at 1-1 heading into Game 3 tonight.

Yankees vs. Royals ALDS Game 3 odds (10/09/24)

Odds for tonight’s game between the Yankees and Royals indicate a competitive matchup. The NY sports betting apps show a slight edge to the Yankees, with money lines slightly favoring them. DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, and BetMGM all set the over/under at 8.0, suggesting a moderate-scoring game. The Yankees odds show a consistent favorite across sportsbooks.

FanDuel : Yankees -116, Royals -102, over/under 8.0

: Yankees -116, Royals -102, over/under 8.0 BetMGM : Yankees -115, Royals -105, over/under 8.0

: Yankees -115, Royals -105, over/under 8.0 Caesars : Yankees -115, Royals -105, over/under 8.0

: Yankees -115, Royals -105, over/under 8.0 Fanatics: Yankees -115, Royals -105, over/under 8.0

Odds are subject to change for Yankees vs. Royals.

Yankees vs. Royals projected starting lineups today

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) 1B Oswaldo Cabrera (S) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Royals starting lineup

2B Michael Massey (L) SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) DH Vinnie Pasquantino (L) C Salvador Perez (R) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) LF MJ Melendez (L) RF Hunter Renfroe (R) CF Kyle Isbel (L) 3B Maikel Garcia (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Yankees vs. Royals probable starters for Wednesday

Postseason pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYY) Clarke Schmidt (R) -- -- -- -- -- (KC) Seth Lugo 0-0 2.08 1.39 28.6% 4.8%

Regular season pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYY) Clarke Schmidt (R) 5-5 2.85 1.18 25.3% 8.2% (KC) Seth Lugo (R) 16-9 3.00 1.09 21.3% 5.6%

Yankees vs. Royals Injuries for Wednesday

Yankees injuries

Anthony Rizzo is out with a fractured finger, missing the Divisional Series. DJ LeMahieu is on the 10-day injured list due to right hip impingement.

Royals injuries

Will Smith is expected to return in October from back spasms. Hunter Harvey will miss the rest of the season with mid-back tightness.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

New York Yankees postseason & regular season team stats

The Yankees have been a mixed bag to start the MLB playoffs with a 1-1 record. New York had a chance to take control of the series in Game 2 but once again came up short. Their batting average stands at .246, and they average 4.0 runs per game. In terms of power, they have hit 2 home runs and have 2 stolen bases. The Yankees’ pitching staff holds an ERA of 3.50, with 22 strikeouts recorded. Their recent game against the Royals resulted in a loss, contributing to angst for Yankees fans. Over their last ten games, the Yankees have split wins and losses.

Runs per game : 4.0

: 4.0 Team average : .246

: .246 Team home runs : 2

: 2 Team Stolen bases : 2

: 2 Team ERA : 3.50

: 3.50 Team pitching strikeouts: 22

Yankees regular season stats

Runs per game : 5.0

: 5.0 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 237

: 237 Team stolen bases : 88

: 88 Team ERA : 3.76

: 3.76 Team pitching strikeouts: 1457

Kansas City Royals postseason & regular season team stats

The Royals have been one of the surprise teams to start the AL playoffs with a 3-1 record. Their batting average is .252, and they score an average of 3.0 runs per game. They have matched the Yankees with 2 home runs but excel in speed with 5 stolen bases. The Royals’ pitchers boast an impressive ERA of 2.31, having struck out 41 batters. Their last game against the Yankees ended in a win, extending their streak to W1. In their last ten games, they have secured 3 victories.

Runs per game : 3.0

: 3.0 Team average : .252

: .252 Team home runs : 2

: 2 Team Stolen bases : 5

: 5 Team ERA : 2.31

: 2.31 Team pitching strikeouts: 41

Royals regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.5

: 4.5 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 170

: 170 Team stolen bases : 134

: 134 Team ERA : 3.75

: 3.75 Team pitching strikeouts: 1339

Player Stats for Yankees vs. Royals

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Gleyber Torres are key players for the Yankees, and recent performances indicate their potential impact. Chisholm Jr. leads in stolen bases, while Torres leads in home runs and RBIs. Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez are notable for the Royals, with Garcia leading in stolen bases and Perez in home runs. Recent news highlights Gerrit Cole and Michael Wacha as starting pitchers for Game 4, adding intrigue to the Yankees odds.

Yankees playoff leaders ahead of tonight’s ALDS Game 3

Gleyber Torres, who has shown prowess in multiple categories, spearheads the Yankees’ performances. Jazz Chisholm Jr. adds depth with his speed on the bases. These players are crucial for the Yankees’ strategy against the Royals.

AVG Leader: Alex Verdugo .429

Alex Verdugo .429 HR Leader: Gleyber Torres 1

Gleyber Torres 1 RBI Leader: Gleyber Torres 2

Gleyber Torres 2 Runs Leader: Gleyber Torres 3

Gleyber Torres 3 SB Leader: Jazz Chisholm Jr. 1

Yankees regular season leaders

AVG Leader: Aaron Judge 0.322

Aaron Judge 0.322 HR Leader: Aaron Judge 58

Aaron Judge 58 RBI Leader: Aaron Judge 144

Aaron Judge 144 Runs Leader: Juan Soto 128

Juan Soto 128 SB Leader: Jazz Chisholm Jr. 40

Royals playoff leaders ahead of tonight’s ALDS Game 3

Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez are pivotal for the Royals. Garcia excels in batting average and stolen bases, while Perez leads in home runs. Their contributions are vital for the Royals’ approach against the Yankees.

AVG Leader: Michael Massey .400

Michael Massey .400 HR Leader: Salvador Perez 1

Salvador Perez 1 RBI Leader: Garrett Hampson 3

Garrett Hampson 3 Runs Leader: Yuli Gurriel 4

Yuli Gurriel 4 SB Leader: Maikel Garcia 3

Royals regular season leaders