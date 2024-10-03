The New York Mets will face the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series today. The game will start at 7:08 p.m. ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee and broadcast on ESPN. Mets odds are set at +110, with the Brewers at -128. The weather forecast predicts scattered clouds with a high of 68°F. The Mets, from the NL East, and the Brewers, from the NL Central, will compete in this scheduled matchup. The winner will advance to play the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

Mets vs. Brewers pregame odds (10/3/24)

Today’s game between the Mets and Brewers provides New York bettors with several betting options. The Brewers are slightly favored across NY sportsbooks, with moneyline odds around -125. As the underdog for today’s game, the Mets come in around +110 on the moneyline. The over/under is set at 7.5, presenting another potential betting angle for those interested in betting today’s game. Here are the latest Mets odds for today’s Wild Card game:

FanDuel : Mets +110, Brewers -130, over/under 7.5

: Mets +110, Brewers -130, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Mets +105, Brewers -125, over/under 7.5

: Mets +105, Brewers -125, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Mets +105, Brewers -125, over/under 7.5

: Mets +105, Brewers -125, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Mets +105, Brewers -125, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Mets vs. Brewers.

Mets vs. Brewers projected starting lineups today

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) 3B Mark Vientos (R) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) 1B Pete Alonso (R) DH J.D. Martinez (R) RF Starling Marte (R) CF Tyrone Taylor (R) C Francisco Alvarez (R)

Brewers starting lineup

LF Jackson Chourio (R) CF Blake Perkins (S) C William Contreras (R) DH Gary Sánchez (R) SS Willy Adames (R) 1B Rhys Hoskins (R) RF Sal Frelick (L) 3B Joey Ortiz (R) 2B Brice Turang (L)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Mets vs. Brewers probable starters for Thursday

The stats for today’s starting pitchers are from the regular season.

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) Jose Quintana (L) 10-10 3.75 1.25 18.4% 8.6% (MIL) Tobias Myers (R) 9-6 3.00 1.17 21.5% 6.1%

Mets vs. Brewers Injuries for Thursday

Mets

Jeff McNeil is out with a right wrist fracture, expected back in mid-October. Paul Blackburn is out for the season with a spinal fluid leak. Sean Reid-Foley and Drew Smith are both out for the season due to shoulder and elbow injuries, respectively.

Brewers

Wade Miley is out for the season after Tommy John surgery. Christian Yelich is out for the season with low back inflammation. Bryse Wilson is on the 15-day injured list with an oblique strain.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

New York Mets Team Stats

The Mets finished second in the NL East and have shown a strong performance this season with 89-73. Their batting average stands at .246, ranking them mid-tier in the league. The team has hit 207 home runs and stolen 106 bases, showcasing a balanced offensive strategy. Their earned run average (ERA) is 3.96, positioning them as a competitive pitching team. Over the last ten games, the Mets have maintained a 5-5 record and split the current two-game series with the Brewers. The Mets lost Game 2 on Wednesday. Mets odds are crucial for bettors as they evaluate the team’s potential in the upcoming matchup.

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .246

: .246 Team home runs : 207

: 207 Team stolen bases : 106

: 106 Team ERA : 3.96

: 3.96 Team pitching strikeouts: 1455

Milwaukee Brewers Team Stats

The Brewers led the NL Central with a record of 93-69. Their batting average is slightly higher at .248, and they have scored 177 home runs. The Brewers excel in stolen bases with 217, leading the league in this category. Their ERA is 3.65, indicating strong pitching depth. They also hold a 5-5 record in their last ten games, recently splitting a series with the Mets.

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 177

: 177 Team stolen bases : 217

: 217 Team ERA : 3.65

: 3.65 Team pitching strikeouts: 1373

Player Stats for Mets vs. Brewers

Starling Marte and Jackson Chourio are notable players for the Mets and Brewers. Marte’s recent performance includes scoring a run and securing two singles, while Chourio contributed two runs for the Brewers. Francisco Lindor’s consistent season stats might influence the Mets’ odds, including leading in batting average and runs. Recent news highlights Jose Quintana’s upcoming start for the Mets in Game 3, while Tobias Myers is set to start for the Brewers if they win Game 2.

Mets leaders ahead of tonight’s game

The Mets’ lineup features key players like Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Lindor’s season has been marked by his leadership in batting average and runs, which could be pivotal. Alonso’s power at the plate is evidenced by his team-leading 34 home runs. Jose Quintana’s pitching will be crucial in the upcoming game.

AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor .273

Francisco Lindor .273 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 34

Pete Alonso 34 RBI Leader: Francisco Lindor 91

Francisco Lindor 91 Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 107

Francisco Lindor 107 SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 29

Brewers leaders ahead of tonight’s game

The Brewers’ lineup is bolstered by players like William Contreras and Willy Adames. Contreras leads the team in batting average, while Adames leads the team in home runs and RBI, showcasing his influence on the game. Brice Turang’s speed is evident with his team-leading stolen bases.