The New York Mets will face the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series at 7:38 p.m. ET today at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The game will air on ESPN. Mets odds are set at -103, while Brewers are at -115. The forecast predicts clear skies with a high of 70°F. The Mets won the series’ first game on Tuesday and can advance to the NLDS.

Mets vs. Brewers Pregame Odds (10/02/24)

Most NY sports betting apps have the Brewers as slight moneyline favorites over the Mets for tonight’s game, implying a close game. The 7.5-run over/under suggests a moderate amount of scoring. Here’s a breakdown of the Mets odds from various sportsbooks in New York:

FanDuel : Brewers -116, Mets -102, over/under 7.5

: Brewers -116, Mets -102, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Brewers -115, Mets -105, over/under 7.5

: Brewers -115, Mets -105, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Brewers -120, Mets +100, over/under 7.5

: Brewers -120, Mets +100, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Brewers -120, Mets +105, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Mets vs. Brewers.

Mets vs. Brewers projected starting lineups today

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) 3B Mark Vientos (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) DH Jesse Winker (L) RF Starling Marte (R) CF Tyrone Taylor (R) C Francisco Alvarez (R)

Brewers starting lineup

LF Jackson Chourio (R) CF Blake Perkins (S) C William Contreras (R) DH Gary Sánchez (R) SS Willy Adames (R) 1B Rhys Hoskins (R) RF Sal Frelick (L) 3B Joey Ortiz (R) 2B Brice Turang (L)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Mets vs. Brewers probable starters for Wednesday

The stats for the starting pitchers are from the regular season.

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) Sean Manaea (L) 12-6 3.47 1.08 24.1% 8.2% (MIL) Frankie Montas (R) 7-11 4.84 1.37 21.7% 9.7%

Mets vs. Brewers Injuries for Wednesday

Mets: Jeff McNeil (wrist fracture) on 10-day IL, expected to return mid-October. Paul Blackburn (spinal fluid leak) on 15-day IL, expected to return in October.

Brewers: Bryse Wilson (oblique strain) on 15-day IL.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

New York Mets team stats

The New York Mets’ 89-73 record placed them second in the NL East. They have a .246 team batting average and have hit 207 home runs this season. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 3.96 with 1,455 strikeouts. In their last 10 games, the Mets have a 5-5 record. In the first game of the NL Wild Card series against the Brewers, they won 8-0, with a .212 batting average and 7 strikeouts. Mets odds look promising heading into the game. These stats are from the regular season.

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .246

: .246 Team home runs : 207

: 207 Team stolen bases : 106

: 106 Team ERA : 3.96

: 3.96 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,455

Milwaukee Brewers team stats

The Milwaukee Brewers finished the regular season with a 93-69 record and are first in the NL Central. Their team batting average stands at .248, with 177 home runs this season. The Brewers’ pitching staff has an ERA of 3.65 and has accumulated 1,373 strikeouts. They also have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games. In their previous game against the Mets, they lost 8-0. These stats are from the regular season.

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 177

: 177 Team stolen bases : 217

: 217 Team ERA : 3.65

: 3.65 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,373

Player Stats for Mets vs. Brewers

Luis Severino and Jesse Winker are notable players for the Mets. Severino pitched six innings with three earned runs in the Game 1 win. Winker had a triple and a run in his two at-bats. For the Brewers, Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio are key players. Turang had two doubles and two runs in his five at-bats, while Chourio contributed with two singles and a run. Recent news indicates Sean Manaea will start Game 2 for the Mets, while Frankie Montas will pitch for the Brewers. These stats are from the regular season.

Mets leaders ahead of today’s game

Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs with 34, while Francisco Lindor is a key contributor in multiple categories, including batting average, RBIs, runs, and stolen bases. Alonso and Lindor’s performances could impact the Mets odds.

AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor .273

Francisco Lindor .273 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 34

Pete Alonso 34 RBI Leader: Francisco Lindor 91

Francisco Lindor 91 Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 107

Francisco Lindor 107 SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 29

Brewers leaders ahead of today’s game

William Contreras leads the Brewers in batting average and runs, while Willy Adames is the top performer in home runs and RBIs. Brice Turang’s speed is evident with his 50 stolen bases. Their performances are crucial for the Brewers’ chances.