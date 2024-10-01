The New York Mets will face the Milwaukee Brewers today in the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs. The game is scheduled for 5:32 p.m. at American Family Field in Milwaukee and will be broadcast on ESPN. Mets odds are at +122, while Brewers odds are at -143. The forecast predicts broken clouds and a high of 65°F.

Mets vs. Brewers pregame odds (10/01/24)

The Brewers are slight favorites over the Mets in the first game of the Wild Card round, with moneyline odds around -142 to -145. The over/under is set at 7.5 across all NY sportsbooks. A -1.5 run line for the Brewers provides value for bettors. The Mets odds on the moneyline range from +120 to +122. Over/under payouts vary slightly between sports betting apps.

FanDuel : Brewers -142, Mets +120, over/under 7.5

: Brewers -142, Mets +120, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Brewers -145, Mets +120, over/under 7.5

: Brewers -145, Mets +120, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Brewers -145, Mets +122, over/under 7.5

: Brewers -145, Mets +122, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Brewers -140, Mets +115, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Mets vs. Brewers.

Mets vs. Brewers projected starting lineups today

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) 3B Mark Vientos (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) RF Jesse Winker (L) DH J.D. Martinez (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) C Francisco Alvarez (R) CF Harrison Bader (R)

Brewers starting lineup

2B Brice Turang (L) LF Jackson Chourio (R) C William Contreras (R) CF Garrett Mitchell (L) SS Willy Adames (R) 1B Jake Bauers (L) DH Rhys Hoskins (R) RF Sal Frelick (L) 3B Joey Ortiz (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Mets vs. Brewers probable starters for Tuesday

The stats for today’s starters are from the regular season

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) Luis Severino (R) 11-7 3.91 1.24 20.3% 7.6% (MIL)Freddy Peralta (R) 11-9 3.68 1.22 26.5% 9.0%

Mets vs. Brewers Injuries for Tuesday

New York Mets

Jeff McNeil is out with a right wrist fracture, placed on the 10-day injured list, and expected to return mid-October.

Paul Blackburn is out with a spinal fluid leak, placed on the 15-day injured list, and expected to return in October.

Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Miley is out with left elbow inflammation, undergoing Tommy John surgery, placed on the 60-day injured list, and is out for the season.

Christian Yelich is out with low back inflammation, placed on the 60-day injured list, out for the season.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

New York Mets team stats

The New York Mets finished second in the NL East with an 89-73 record. They are 5-5 in their last ten games and are coming off a loss against the Braves. The Mets average 4.7 runs per game with a batting average of .246. They have hit 207 home runs this season and have stolen 106 bases. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 3.96 and has recorded 1,455 strikeouts. Recent performance includes a win against the Braves with 8 runs on 11 hits and a loss with only 3 hits.

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .246

: .246 Team home runs : 207

: 207 Team stolen bases : 106

: 106 Team ERA : 3.96

: 3.96 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,455

Milwaukee Brewers team stats

The Milwaukee Brewers won the NL Central with a 93-69 record. They are also 5-5 in their last ten games and are coming off a loss against the Mets. The Brewers average 4.8 runs per game with a batting average of .248. They have hit 177 home runs this season and have stolen 217 bases. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 3.65 and has recorded 1,373 strikeouts. Recent performance includes a loss to the Mets with only 2 hits and a win where they allowed 5 runs but managed 12 hits.

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 177

: 177 Team stolen bases : 217

: 217 Team ERA : 3.65

: 3.65 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,373

Player Stats for Mets vs. Brewers

Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo have been pivotal for the Mets, with Lindor’s recent go-ahead homer securing the Mets’ postseason spot. The Brewers’ Gary Sánchez and Willy Adames have shown consistency, with Adames leading the team in home runs and RBIs. Luis Severino’s upcoming start in the wild-card series and Joey Lucchesi’s recall for Game 2 against the Braves are key updates for Mets fans and bettors considering Mets odds.

Mets Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Francisco Lindor stands out for the Mets, leading in multiple categories, including runs, RBIs, and stolen bases. Pete Alonso’s power at the plate is also crucial for the Mets’ success.

AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor .273

Francisco Lindor .273 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 34

Pete Alonso 34 RBI Leader: Francisco Lindor 91

Francisco Lindor 91 Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 107

Francisco Lindor 107 SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 29

Brewers Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

William Contreras and Willy Adames are key players for the Brewers. Contreras leads in batting average, and Adames excels in home runs and RBIs. Brice Turang’s speed on the bases is also notable.