The Kansas City Royals will face the Baltimore Orioles in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series on Oct 2, at 4:38 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The game will air on ESPN. Kansas City has an away team money line of +130, while Baltimore’s home team money line is -152. The forecast predicts overcast clouds with a high of 65°F. The Royals won the first game and will look to advance to the ALDS against the New York Yankees.

Royals vs. Orioles pregame odds (10/02/24)

Various NY sportsbooks have the Orioles favored over the Royals in this MLB matchup. The over/under for the game is 7.5 runs. Bettors can also wager on the Orioles’ run line, where they are favored by -1.5. These MLB betting odds suggest a competitive game with a slight edge to the Orioles.

FanDuel : Orioles -152, Royals +128, over/under 7.5

BetMGM : Orioles -150, Royals +125, over/under 7.5

Caesars : Orioles -155, Royals +130, over/under 7.5

Fanatics: Orioles -160, Royals +130, over/under 7.5

Royals vs. Orioles projected starting lineups today

Royals starting lineup

2B Michael Massey (L) SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) DH Vinnie Pasquantino (L) C Salvador Perez (R) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) LF MJ Melendez (L) RF Tommy Pham (R) CF Kyle Isbel (L) 3B Maikel Garcia (R)

Orioles starting lineup

SS Gunnar Henderson (L) CF Cedric Mullins (L) RF Anthony Santander (S) LF Colton Cowser (L) C Adley Rutschman (S) DH Ryan O’Hearn (L) 1B Ryan Mountcastle (R) 3B Jordan Westburg (R) 2B Jackson Holliday (L)

Royals vs. Orioles probable starters for Wednesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (KC) Seth Lugo 16-9 3.00 1.09 21.3% 5.6% (BAL) Zach Eflin (R) 10-9 3.59 1.15 19.4% 3.5%

Royals vs. Orioles Injuries for Wednesday

Royals: Will Smith (RP) – Out, back spasms, expected to return in October. Chris Stratton (RP) – Out, forearm strain. Michael Lorenzen (SP) – Questionable, lower body fatigue, uncertain for next start.

Orioles: Burch Smith (RP) – Out, groin strain. Jorge Mateo (2B) – Out, elbow surgery, out for the season. Tyler Wells (SP) – Out, UCL surgery, out for the season. John Means (SP) – Out with elbow surgery for the season. Kyle Bradish (SP) – Out, Tommy John surgery, out for the season.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Kansas City Royals Team Stats

The Kansas City Royals finished with a record of 86-76 for the season. Prior to the Game 1 win over the Orioles, the Royals had struggled in their last ten games, winning only four. Offensively, they average 4.5 runs per game with a team batting average of .248. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 3.75 and has accumulated 1,339 strikeouts. In their recent game against the Orioles, the Royals managed only 1 run on 5 hits, all singles, with a batting average of .172. But it was enough to get the victory. The stats are from the regular season.

Runs per game: 4.5

Team average: .248

Team home runs: 170

Team stolen bases: 134

Team ERA: 3.75

Team pitching strikeouts: 1,339

Baltimore Orioles Team Stats

The Baltimore Orioles had a season record of 91-71 but are now on the brink of having their season end. They average 4.9 runs per game, with a team batting average of .250. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 3.94 and has totaled 1,380 strikeouts. In their recent game against the Royals, the Orioles allowed 1 run and struck out 10 batters. The stats are from the regular season.

Runs per game: 4.9

Team average: .250

Team home runs: 235

Team stolen bases: 98

Team ERA: 3.94

Team pitching strikeouts: 1,380

Player Stats for Royals vs. Orioles

In today’s game between the Royals and Orioles, Bobby Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson are two standout names to keep an eye on. Witt Jr. has been exceptional this season, leading in multiple categories for the Royals. Meanwhile, Henderson has been a key player for the Orioles, especially in terms of batting average and runs. Recent news highlights Cole Ragans’ strong performance despite being pulled early, which could impact MLB odds for the game.

Royals leaders ahead of today’s game

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals in batting average, home runs, RBIs, and runs, making him a crucial player for tonight’s game. Maikel Garcia is another key player, leading the team in stolen bases. In their last game, Salvador Perez and Yuli Gurriel have also shown recent form with singles.

AVG Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. .332

HR Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 32

RBI Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 109

Runs Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 125

SB Leader: Maikel Garcia 37

Orioles leaders ahead of today’s game

Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander are the key players for the Orioles. Henderson leads in batting average and runs, while Santander is the leader in home runs and RBIs. Cedric Mullins also stands out with a notable number of stolen bases.