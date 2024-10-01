The Kansas City Royals will face the Baltimore Orioles on Oct 1 in the first game of the AL Wild Card series. The game is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The Royals have an away money line of +130, while the Orioles are at -152. The game will air on ESPN2. The winner of this series will face the New York Yankees.

Royals vs. Orioles pregame odds (10/01/24)

The Orioles are currently favored over the Royals, with NY sports betting apps offering varying odds. The over/under for the game is set at 6.5 runs. The run line is set at 1.5, with the Orioles as the favorite. Below are the specific odds from different sportsbooks for MLB betting enthusiasts.

FanDuel : Orioles -152, Royals +128, over/under 6.5

: Orioles -152, Royals +128, over/under 6.5 BetMGM : Orioles -155, Royals +130, over/under 6.5

: Orioles -155, Royals +130, over/under 6.5 Caesars : Orioles -155, Royals +130, over/under 6.5

: Orioles -155, Royals +130, over/under 6.5 Fanatics: Orioles -160, Royals +130, over/under 6.5

Royals vs. Orioles projected starting lineups today

Royals starting lineup

2B Michael Massey (L) SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) DH Vinnie Pasquantino (L) C Salvador Perez (R) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) LF MJ Melendez (L) RF Tommy Pham (R) CF Kyle Isbel (L) 3B Maikel Garcia (R)

Orioles starting lineup

CF Austin Slater (R) C Adley Rutschman (S) SS Gunnar Henderson (L) RF Anthony Santander (S) 1B Ryan Mountcastle (R) DH Ryan O’Hearn (L) LF Colton Cowser (L) 3B Emmanuel Rivera (R) 2B Jackson Holliday (L)

Royals vs. Orioles probable starters for Tuesday

These stats are from the regular season:

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (KC) Cole Ragans (L) 11-9 3.14 1.14 28.4 8.5 (BAL)Corbin Burnes (R) 15-9 2.92 1.10 21.5 5.7

Royals vs. Orioles Injuries for Tuesday

Royals

Will Smith (RP) – Out, back spasms, expected return in October.

Chris Stratton (RP) – Out, right forearm flexor strain.

Michael Lorenzen (SP) – Questionable, lower body fatigue.

Hunter Harvey (RP) – Out, mid-back tightness, out for the season.

Josh Taylor (RP) – Out, left biceps nerve injury, expected return in October.

Orioles

Burch Smith (RP) – Out, right groin strain.

Jorge Mateo (2B) – Out, left elbow surgery, out for the season.

Tyler Wells (SP) – Out, right elbow UCL surgery, out for the season.

John Means (SP) – Out, elbow surgery, out for the season.

Kyle Bradish (SP) – Out, Tommy John surgery, out for the season.

Team standings & stats for today’s game

Kansas City Royals team stats

The Kansas City Royals (86-76) finished 5th in the AL and 2nd in the AL Central Division. Over their last ten games, they have a record of 4-6 and are on a one-game winning streak. They rank 5th in the league with a batting average of .248 and have hit 170 home runs this season. The Royals have been effective on the base paths, stealing 134 bases. Their pitching staff has a collective ERA of 3.75 and has accumulated 1339 strikeouts. In their last game against the Braves, the Royals won with a score of 4-0, achieving 5 hits and 7 strikeouts.

Runs per game : 4.5

: 4.5 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 170

: 170 Team stolen bases : 134

: 134 Team ERA : 3.75

: 3.75 Team pitching strikeouts: 1339

Baltimore Orioles team stats

The Baltimore Orioles (91-71) finished 3rd in the AL and 2nd in the AL East Division. They have been strong in their last ten games, with a record of 7-3 and are currently on a three-game winning streak. The Orioles have a batting average of .250 and have hit 235 home runs this season, making them a powerful team offensively. They have stolen 98 bases and their pitching staff holds an ERA of 3.94 with 1380 strikeouts. In their last game against the Twins, the Orioles won with a score of 6-0, achieving 9 hits and 8 strikeouts.

Runs per game : 4.9

: 4.9 Team average : .250

: .250 Team home runs : 235

: 235 Team stolen bases : 98

: 98 Team ERA : 3.94

: 3.94 Team pitching strikeouts: 1380

Player Stats for Royals vs. Orioles

Michael Massey, Alec Marsh, and Hunter Renfroe are among the key players for the Royals. Their recent performances highlight the potential impact on today’s game. Notably, Vinnie Pasquantino’s status remains uncertain due to a thumb injury but he could be a significant addition if cleared. For the Orioles, James McCann and Cedric Mullins are standout players, with each contributing significantly in recent games. MLB bettors should keep an eye on these players for betting odds and game outcomes.

Royals leaders ahead of today’s game

Bobby Witt Jr. is a standout performer for the Royals, leading in multiple categories including batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Maikel Garcia’s stolen bases also add a dynamic element to the team’s offense. Recent game stats show consistent contributions from players like Michael Massey and Hunter Renfroe.

AVG Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. .332

Bobby Witt Jr. .332 HR Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 32

Bobby Witt Jr. 32 RBI Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 109

Bobby Witt Jr. 109 Runs Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 125

Bobby Witt Jr. 125 SB Leader: Maikel Garcia 37

Orioles leaders ahead of today’s game

Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander are key players for the Orioles, with Henderson leading in runs and Santander in home runs and RBIs. Cedric Mullins adds speed on the bases with his stolen bases. Recent performances by James McCann and Cedric Mullins show their potential impact on the game.