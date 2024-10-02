The Atlanta Braves will face the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series on Oct 2 at 8:38 p.m. ET at PETCO Park in San Diego, CA. The game will air on ESPN2. The Braves have a money line of +105, while the Padres are at -120. The forecast predicts few clouds with a high of 77°F.

Braves vs. Padres pregame odds (10/02/24)

Various New York online sportsbooks have provided their MLB odds for the game. The run line and over/under are crucial for bettors to consider. The Braves are slight underdogs across most sports betting apps, with an over/under of 6.5 runs. The run line is set at 1.5, indicating a close game. Here are the latest odds for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series:

FanDuel : Padres -120, Braves +102, over/under 6.5

: Padres -120, Braves +102, over/under 6.5 BetMGM : Padres -120, Braves +100, over/under 6.5

: Padres -120, Braves +100, over/under 6.5 Caesars : Padres -120, Braves +100, over/under 6.5

: Padres -120, Braves +100, over/under 6.5 Fanatics: Padres -120, Braves +105, over/under 6.5

Odds are subject to change for Braves vs. Padres

Braves vs. Padres projected starting lineups today

Braves starting lineup

CF Michael Harris II (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) DH Marcell Ozuna (R) 1B Matt Olson (L) RF Jorge Soler (R) LF Ramón Laureano (R) C Travis d’Arnaud (R) 3B Gio Urshela (R) SS Orlando Arcia (R)

Padres starting lineup

DH Luis Arraez (L) LF Jurickson Profar (S) RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) 3B Manny Machado (R) SS Xander Bogaerts (R) CF Jackson Merrill (L) 1B Donovan Solano (R) 2B Jake Cronenworth (L) C Kyle Higashioka (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Braves vs. Padres probable starters for Wednesday

The stats for today’s starting pitchers are from the regular season.

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (ATL) Max Fried (L) 11-10 3.25 1.16 22.6% 7.8% (SD) Joe Musgrave (R) 6-5 3.88 1.17 24.1% 5.5%

Braves vs. Padres Injuries for Wednesday

Braves: Austin Riley (Hand fracture), Ronald Acuña Jr. (ACL tear), A.J. Minter (Hip surgery) are out for the season.

Padres: Ha-Seong Kim (Shoulder injury) and Jhony Brito (Elbow strain) are out for the season.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Atlanta Braves team stats

The Atlanta Braves finished in 3rd position in the NL East with an 89-73 record this season. In their last 10 games, the Braves have secured 7 wins. Their most recent game resulted in a loss against the Padres, where they managed 7 hits and a batting average of 0.206. Key season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.3

: 4.3 Team average : 0.243

: 0.243 Team home runs : 213

: 213 Team stolen bases : 69

: 69 Team ERA : 3.49

: 3.49 Team pitching strikeouts: 1553

San Diego Padres team stats

The San Diego Padres finished 2nd in the NL West with a 93-69 record. They have also won 7 of their last 10 games. In their Game 1 win against the Braves, they recorded 7 hits and a batting average of 0.206. San Diego will look to advance to the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a win today. Season stats for the Padres are as follows:

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : 0.263

: 0.263 Team home runs : 190

: 190 Team stolen bases : 120

: 120 Team ERA : 3.86

: 3.86 Team pitching strikeouts: 1453

Player Stats for Braves vs. Padres

Tonight’s game between the Braves and Padres features notable players such as Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies and San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. Recent performances and season stats indicate strong contributions from these players. MLB odds suggest a competitive match with key players like Tatis Jr. and Michael King making significant impacts.

Braves Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves in multiple categories, showcasing his all-around ability. Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II have also been consistent in recent games, contributing significantly to the team’s performance.

AVG Leader: Marcell Ozuna .302

Marcell Ozuna .302 HR Leader: Marcell Ozuna 39

Marcell Ozuna 39 RBI Leader: Marcell Ozuna 104

Marcell Ozuna 104 Runs Leader: Marcell Ozuna 96

Marcell Ozuna 96 SB Leader: Whit Merrifield 17

Padres Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Luis Arraez leads the Padres with an impressive batting average. Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. have also been key contributors, with Machado leading in home runs and RBIs. Recent performances by Tatis Jr. and Michael King are crucial for the Padres.